WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

Virat Kohli is mostly among the headlines for his performances on the field with the bat in hand or his antics while celebrating the success of his teammates. However, with such a huge fan following, it is only natural that the former Team India skipper continues to be in the news for his off-field habits. Recently, through no apparent fault of his own, Virat Kohli was subjected to trolling and online hate after a young kid was visibly upset for not getting an autograph from the batter after waiting for him in a hotel. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals did not give up the opportunity to take an apparent dig at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RR posted a video where players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, were seen giving an autograph to a young fan.

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals sign autographs for young fan at airport









Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and posted a video of a couple of players signing autographs for a young fan at an airport. Ordinarily, such a moment might not be captured by the team videographer; even if it was, it might not be posted on social media platforms, even if it was posted, it might not have drawn many reactions. However, in the light of recent events, a young fan was seen visibly upset after not getting an autograph from Virat Kohli after waiting for hours in the hotel. With that kept in mind, RR’s video is being looked at as a dig at the former RCB skipper.

WATCH: Young kid cries after not getting an autograph from Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Little fan broke down 😭💔 Virat kohli ignored this little fan who was waiting to get his autograph 😭 Wait for that child frustration 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/BszA4JX5NW — Jeet (@JeetN25) April 27, 2026









A video of a young fan lamenting not being able to acquire an autograph outside Virat Kohli’s hotel room went viral and sparked an online debate on how superstars ought to treat their fans. The child hurried to catch up to Kohli as he entered the lobby after spending the entire day outside in the hopes of seeing him, but security stopped him before he could get close. As shown in the video posted online, the child was left heartbroken and sobbing uncontrollably as Kohli continued past without acknowledging him.

Many individuals on social media had differing thoughts on how Virat ought to have handled this young boy when the video went public. While some were disappointed that Virat did not sign the boy’s bat, others commended him for respecting his personal space and refusing to sign an autograph merely to appease someone.

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli inches closer to World Record in T20s

Virat Kohli is about to become the fastest hitter to reach 14,000 T20 runs, shattering a significant Gayle record. Tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the right-handed hitter will start the innings for RCB against GT in an attempt to surpass or, at the very least, get closer to the 14,000-run mark. After scoring 13,894 runs in 405 innings, Kohli needs 106 runs to accomplish the record. He can break Gayle’s record and become the fastest player to achieve 14,000 runs in 17 innings. Gayle had hit the mark in 423 innings. The 37-year-old will be the first Indian to attain the 14K milestone. He is already the only Indian player with over 13,000 runs in the shortest format.

Also Read: MI vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen to Reverse International Retirement After IPL 2026 Heroics? Kevin Pietersen Pushes For 2027 Cricket World Cup Return