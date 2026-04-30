LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map Chanel barely there sandals chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

Rajasthan Royals’ viral video of players signing autographs, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, has sparked debate amid Virat Kohli’s fan snub controversy. The RR post is seen as a subtle dig after a young fan was left heartbroken without Kohli’s autograph.

Yashasvi Jaiswal signs an autograph for a young fan at the airport. Image Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals
Yashasvi Jaiswal signs an autograph for a young fan at the airport. Image Credit: X/@rajasthanroyals

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 12:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

Virat Kohli is mostly among the headlines for his performances on the field with the bat in hand or his antics while celebrating the success of his teammates. However, with such a huge fan following, it is only natural that the former Team India skipper continues to be in the news for his off-field habits. Recently, through no apparent fault of his own, Virat Kohli was subjected to trolling and online hate after a young kid was visibly upset for not getting an autograph from the batter after waiting for him in a hotel. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals did not give up the opportunity to take an apparent dig at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru opening batter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RR posted a video where players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, were seen giving an autograph to a young fan. 

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals sign autographs for young fan at airport




Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter and posted a video of a couple of players signing autographs for a young fan at an airport. Ordinarily, such a moment might not be captured by the team videographer; even if it was, it might not be posted on social media platforms, even if it was posted, it might not have drawn many reactions. However, in the light of recent events, a young fan was seen visibly upset after not getting an autograph from Virat Kohli after waiting for hours in the hotel. With that kept in mind, RR’s video is being looked at as a dig at the former RCB skipper.

WATCH: Young kid cries after not getting an autograph from Virat Kohli




A video of a young fan lamenting not being able to acquire an autograph outside Virat Kohli’s hotel room went viral and sparked an online debate on how superstars ought to treat their fans. The child hurried to catch up to Kohli as he entered the lobby after spending the entire day outside in the hopes of seeing him, but security stopped him before he could get close. As shown in the video posted online, the child was left heartbroken and sobbing uncontrollably as Kohli continued past without acknowledging him. 

Many individuals on social media had differing thoughts on how Virat ought to have handled this young boy when the video went public. While some were disappointed that Virat did not sign the boy’s bat, others commended him for respecting his personal space and refusing to sign an autograph merely to appease someone. 

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli inches closer to World Record in T20s

Virat Kohli is about to become the fastest hitter to reach 14,000 T20 runs, shattering a significant Gayle record. Tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the right-handed hitter will start the innings for RCB against GT in an attempt to surpass or, at the very least, get closer to the 14,000-run mark. After scoring 13,894 runs in 405 innings, Kohli needs 106 runs to accomplish the record. He can break Gayle’s record and become the fastest player to achieve 14,000 runs in 17 innings. Gayle had hit the mark in 423 innings. The 37-year-old will be the first Indian to attain the 14K milestone. He is already the only Indian player with over 13,000 runs in the shortest format. 

Also Read: MI vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen to Reverse International Retirement After IPL 2026 Heroics? Kevin Pietersen Pushes For 2027 Cricket World Cup Return

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13

RELATED News

MI vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen to Reverse International Retirement After IPL 2026 Heroics? Kevin Pietersen Pushes For 2027 Cricket World Cup Return

Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal 1-1: UCL 2026 Semi-Final First Leg Ends Level After Alvarez, Gyokeres Score Penalties

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 29 After SRH Beat MI— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

MI vs SRH: How Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 6-Wicket Loss To Sunrisers Hyderabad? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

AP SSC Result 2026 Declared at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Nepal Airlines J&K Map Row: Social Media Fury Erupts After Jammu & Kashmir Shown As Part Of Pakistan, Airline Issues Apology

Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

OnePlus Realme Merger: Chinese Smartphone Makers To Come Together Under New Strategy—What It Means For India And Global Markets

Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

FundedFirm: Building Global Trust While Delivering Over 20 Million in Trader Payouts

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?
WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?
WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?
WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Virat Kohli? Did RR Take a Dig at ‘King Kohli’ With Viral Autograph Video After Fan Snub Controversy?

QUICK LINKS