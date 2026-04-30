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Home > World News > Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash

Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash

Maulana Salman Azhar, a senior leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, died in a mysterious hit-and-run in Bahawalpur after being struck by an unidentified vehicle. Known for planning attacks near Indian borders and delivering anti-India speeches.

Who was Maulana Salman Azhar? (Image: X)
Who was Maulana Salman Azhar? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 14:39 IST

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Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash

The unforeseen death of Maulana Salman Azhar has again shed light on the realities that exist concerning martial law in Pakistan and the threats to those who are opposed to martial law. The tragedy occurred in Bahawalpur which has long been associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad’s activity.

It has been reported that Salman Azhar was struck by an “unknown” vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the event are still unclear. He was apparently hit by an unidentified vehicle, and preliminary reports have indicated that this was either an unfortunate road accident or something more sinister. However, there has not been any clarifying information about the driver or type of vehicle that was involved.

Who was Maulana Salman Azhar?

Reports say that Maulana Salman Azhar was a high-ranking commander in Jaish-e-Mohammad and had been involved in orchestrating attacks that would involve India and Pakistan. He was also known to give incendiary and boisterous speeches against India, and had done so from various locations throughout Punjab. Azhar’s responsibility was beyond conducting operations; he played a vital role in the creation of the ideology that motivated Jaish-e-Mohammad to conduct attacks against India and its allies.

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According to reports, Salman Azhar was very close to Masood Azhar’s group (Jaish-e-Mohammad), which is responsible for several major terrorist attacks in India such as the attack on the Parliament in 2001 and the suicide bombing that took place in Pulwama in 2019. Salman was well-known within those circles due to his strong connections within the organization.

Salman Azhar’s Funeral And Attendance

As per reports, on April 29, 2026 at 4 PM, Salman Azhar’s funeral took place at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Hundreds of people reportedly gathered for the funeral in solidarity with those who support Jaish-e-Mohammad, which shows how well he was regarded by other members associated with that organization.

Because this area of Bahawalpur has long been connected to Jaish-e Mohammad, the fact that both his death and funeral occurred there has contributed to additional speculation even though police are stating that it is an accident.

Death of Salman Azhar & Related Issues in Pakistan

The death of Salman Azhar occurred two days following another high-profile murder case, Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, who was also a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot by unknown assailants/affiliated groups on April 27 while serving as the leader of the Lashkar branch located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The murder of Afridi was said to have been done very competently and in a very brutal fashion. He was shot multiple times, and he was killed right then and there. The methodical manner of the shooting and the precision of the shooting has raised concerns that targeted assassinations are beginning to take place, especially when it involves significant figures of those groups.

Salman Azhar and the Pattern of Mysterious Deaths

This isn’t an isolated incident. A member of the paramilitary group Jaish-e-Mohammad by the name of Maulana Abdul Aziz Azhar also died under questionable circumstances last year. Azar died on June 2, 2025, and while authorities ruled his death as a result of heart attack, the suspicion and speculation around that statistic haven’t died.

So with Salman Azhar dead, Sheikh Yusuf Afridi dead, and Abdul Aziz Azar dead, it makes a pattern. There have been many high-ranking members of terrorist organizations in Pakistan dying unexpectedly and/or mysteriously. Whether or not these are coincidences, internal problems or more organized actions is uncertain at this time, and each individual death raises more questions.

Also Read: Return Koh-i-Noor To India: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Makes Bold Remark To King Charles, Says He Would ‘Encourage…’    

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Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash

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Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash

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Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash
Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash
Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash
Who Was Salman Azhar? Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander, Known For Anti-India Speeches And Close Aide Of Masood Azhar Dies In Mystery Crash

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