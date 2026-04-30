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Home > Education News > Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result

Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is expected to release the CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026.

Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026
Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 15:05 IST

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Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result

The Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Is expected to be announced by Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on April 30, today. After the announcement of the CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026, the Students can check CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 online on the official website. The CM SHRI entrance exam on April 13 is one of the most important selection criteria for the schools Where quality and inclusive education is delivered in a systematic way.

When will Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026 be declared

The CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Will be announced today April 30, as the result was announced on the same date last year

Until the official announcement of the result time, the Candidates should keep checking the Official website regularly.

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Where to check Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026

The CM Shri School Entrance Test Result 2026 can be checked here on the official website of the Directorate of Education, Delhi. Applicants must only use the official sources for Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 information.

What is the eligibility and cut-off for Delhi CM Shri Result 2026

Candidates from the general category need to score a minimum of 25 per cent, whereas those from reserved categories need a minimum of 20 per cent to qualify for admission. One of the major highlights of the CM SHRI admission policy is inclusion.

Around 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for students attending Delhi government and government-aided schools.

How to download Delhi CM SHRI School Result 2026

Candidates can download the CM SHRI School Result 2026 by following the steps as stated below:

Go to the official website.
Click on the “CM SHRI School Admission Result 2026–27″ link.
Enter the registration number and date of birth or password
Click on the result to check allotment details.
Download the provisional allotment letter.

The allotment letter is the next step in the admission process. 

What to do after Delhi CM SHRI Result 2026 is declared

After the CM Shri Result 2026 announcement, all the shortlisted candidates will have to present themselves for the document verification process. They must be prepared with originals of age proof, previous class marksheets, domicile proof, category certificates, etc., along with passport-size photographs.

Officials have urged the candidates to be careful with their documents, and they should ensure that everything is accurate and complete, as admission can be cancelled if the documents are incorrect.

Candidates should also have multiple photocopies of all their documents and must also keep an eye on the official website on any updates regarding reporting schedules and further instructions. 

The CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 will be declared soon and aspirants should stay alert and must keep ready their login credentials as this result will decide their admission in the upcoming academic session.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Latest Updates, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet 
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Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result

Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result

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Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result

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Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result
Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result
Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result
Delhi CM SHRI School Entrance Test Result 2026 Expected Today at edudel.nic.in: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, Allotment List and Steps to Download Result

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