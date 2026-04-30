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Home > Regionals News > Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock

Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock

Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre and disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, a poultry farm owner has alleged that 140 chickens died after being exposed to loud music from a passing wedding procession. The matter has now reached the police, with a case registered against the DJ operator.

UP Poultry Farm Horror: Loud DJ Music From Wedding Procession Kills 140 Chickens In Sultanpur District; Case Filed Against Operator (Via X)
UP Poultry Farm Horror: Loud DJ Music From Wedding Procession Kills 140 Chickens In Sultanpur District; Case Filed Against Operator (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 12:11 IST

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Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock

Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre and disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, a poultry farm owner has alleged that 140 chickens died after being exposed to loud music from a passing wedding procession. The matter has now reached the police, with a case registered against the DJ operator.

Wedding Procession Passes Farm, Loud Music Triggers Panic

The incident took place on the night of April 25 when a wedding procession moved through a village in the Kudwar area. According to the complaint, the procession, which included a DJ system playing high-volume music, passed close to a poultry farm around 9:30 pm.

The farm owner, Sabir Ali, claimed the sudden and intense sound caused panic among the birds. He said the chickens were unable to withstand the noise, leading to mass deaths shortly after the procession passed.

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Farm Owner Files Complaint, Blames High-Decibel Sound

In his police complaint, Sabir Ali described the music as extremely loud and directly responsible for the incident. He stated that the birds became frightened due to the noise and collapsed.

“The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died,” the complaint noted. He has attributed the entire loss to the DJ system used during the wedding.

Case Registered, Probe Into Noise Levels Underway

Following the complaint, police have registered a case against the DJ operator, identified as Kavi Yadav. Authorities are now investigating whether the sound system exceeded permissible noise limits and if there is a direct link between the music and the deaths.

Officials are examining the sequence of events and may consult experts as part of the inquiry. Experts say exposure to high-intensity sound can cause extreme stress in birds and animals, which in severe cases may lead to cardiac arrest.

Moreover, no statement has been issued so far by the DJ operator or the family hosting the wedding, while the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

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Tags: chickens die due to DJ soundDJ operator case filedhome-hero-pos-12noise pollution impact animalspoultry farm loss IndiaSultanpur chicken deathsUP poultry farm incidentUttar Pradesh bizarre newswedding procession noise controversy

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Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock

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Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock

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Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock
Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock
Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock
Sultanpur DJ Triggers Shockwaves: Loud Music At Wedding Scares 140 Chickens To Death In UP, Poultry Farm Owner In Shock

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