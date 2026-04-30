LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira ELON MSUK Crime news india Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital Jalora Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: A shocking incident from Mumbai’s Agripada area has left a shopkeeper seriously injured after a customer allegedly attacked him with a knife, believing he was being laughed at. The accused has been arrested within hours of the incident.

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After 'Believing' He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation (Via X)
Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After 'Believing' He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 30, 2026 11:04:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: A shocking incident from Mumbai’s Agripada area has left a shopkeeper seriously injured after a customer allegedly attacked him with a knife, believing he was being laughed at. The accused has been arrested within hours of the incident.

Attack Triggered By Misunderstood Laughter

According to police, two brothers were chatting and laughing inside their shop in the Baby Garden locality when the accused walked in.

The man, identified as Firoz Mansuri, allegedly assumed the laughter was directed at him. Enraged by the misunderstanding, he pulled out a knife from his bag and launched a sudden attack on one of the brothers.

You Might Be Interested In

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times, Suffers Serious Injuries

The accused reportedly stabbed the shopkeeper five to six times, causing deep wounds on his arm and other parts of the body. Moreover, the injured man was rushed for medical treatment, while the area witnessed panic following the violent outburst.

Accused Arrested Within Hours, Probe Continues

Police said they quickly registered a case after receiving information and launched a search operation. Using technical inputs and local intelligence, officers managed to track down and arrest the accused within a few hours.

Officials are now trying to determine whether the attacker has any criminal background or was dealing with mental distress at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

READ MORE: Delhi Crime: Landlord Slits Tenant’s Throat And Stabs Multiple Times Over Suspected Affair With Wife, Surrenders To Police Near Shalimar Bagh Area

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4

RELATED News

Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain

Delhi Crime: Landlord Slits Tenant’s Throat And Stabs Multiple Times Over Suspected Affair With Wife, Surrenders To Police Near Shalimar Bagh Area

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

LATEST NEWS

MI vs SRH: Heinrich Klaasen to Reverse International Retirement After IPL 2026 Heroics? Kevin Pietersen Pushes For 2027 Cricket World Cup Return

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Declared at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Marksheet

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

Federal Reserve Holds Interest Rates At 3.5%–3.75% In Most Divided Vote Since 1992; Investors React To Split Decision

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: From Late Lawsuit Filing To Shivon Zilis Connection, Here Are Five Key Points Of High Profile Court Case

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

30 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation
Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation
Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation
Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

QUICK LINKS