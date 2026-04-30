Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: A shocking incident from Mumbai’s Agripada area has left a shopkeeper seriously injured after a customer allegedly attacked him with a knife, believing he was being laughed at. The accused has been arrested within hours of the incident.

Attack Triggered By Misunderstood Laughter

According to police, two brothers were chatting and laughing inside their shop in the Baby Garden locality when the accused walked in.

The man, identified as Firoz Mansuri, allegedly assumed the laughter was directed at him. Enraged by the misunderstanding, he pulled out a knife from his bag and launched a sudden attack on one of the brothers.

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times, Suffers Serious Injuries

The accused reportedly stabbed the shopkeeper five to six times, causing deep wounds on his arm and other parts of the body. Moreover, the injured man was rushed for medical treatment, while the area witnessed panic following the violent outburst.

Accused Arrested Within Hours, Probe Continues

Police said they quickly registered a case after receiving information and launched a search operation. Using technical inputs and local intelligence, officers managed to track down and arrest the accused within a few hours.

Officials are now trying to determine whether the attacker has any criminal background or was dealing with mental distress at the time of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

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