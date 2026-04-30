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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking Chris Gayle’s record for fastest 14,000 T20 runs during the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 clash. The RCB star needs 106 runs and could achieve the milestone at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli 106 runs away from becoming the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli 106 runs away from becoming the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 30, 2026 10:18:53 IST

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Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

Virat Kohli Record: It is almost certain that when Virat Kohli takes the field, he is set to break some record or another. The 37-year-old is not only one of the best players to ever play the sport, but with his consistency over the years, Kohli has managed to become one of the most prolific run-scorers. In the ongoing 19th season of the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batter became the first player to score 9,000 runs in the competition. Thanks to his heroics in the IPL over the years and for Team India in the shortest format, Kohli now stands on the brink of becoming the fastest to score 14,000 runs in T20s. He needs 106 runs in 17 innings to overtake his former teammate, Chris Gayle, who took 423 innings to reach the milestone.

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli set to break Chris Gayle’s Historic Record

Virat Kohli is expected to shatter a significant Chris Gayle T20 world record when his team plays the Gujarat Titans in the rematch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight in an attempt to take the top spot in the standings. Kohli is on the verge of setting a huge Gayle record by becoming the fastest hitter to score 14,000 T20 runs. He needs 106 runs to reach the target after scoring 13894 runs in 405 innings. In 17 innings, he can surpass Gayle’s record and become the fastest player to reach 14,000 runs. In 423 innings, Gayle had reached the mark. In the meantime, Kohli will also accomplish a unique first. The 37-year-old will reach the 14K milestone before any other Indian. As of right now, he is the only Indian player with more than 13,000 runs in the shortest format. 

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli leads with most runs by Indians in T20s

Rank

You Might Be Interested In

Player

Matches

Innings

Runs

Average

Strike Rate

Highest Score

50s/100s

1

Virat Kohli

422

405

13,894

42.23

135.26

122*

108/9

2

Rohit Sharma

467

454

12,385

30.96

135.48

121*

83/8

3

Shikhar Dhawan

334

331

9,797

32.98

125.34

106*

70/2

4

Suryakumar Yadav

368

342

9,621

34.73

152.52

117

64/6

5

Sanju Samson

338

321

8,704

30.86

139.42

119

54/8

6

Suresh Raina

336

319

8,654

32.17

137.45

126*

53/4

7

KL Rahul

247

234

8,483

42.84

138.82

152*

70/8

8

Ajinkya Rahane

302

285

7,795

30.33

126.6

105*

55/2

9

MS Dhoni

405

355

7,628

37.57

135.63

84*

28/0

10

Dinesh Karthik

415

367

7,557

26.79

136.45

97*

35/0

Virat Kohli, being the only Indian player with 13,000 runs in T20s leads the race for scoring the most runs in the shortest format among the Indian batters. His average of 42.23 speaks about the consistency that the former RCB skipper has shown. 

GT vs RCB: What happened when these two teams met the last time?

In the reverse fixture at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets as Virat Kohli hammered 81 after being dropped off the opening ball. RCB easily chased down the mark of 206 in the 19th over thanks to Kohli’s 44-ball performance and Devdutt Paddikal’s 55 in a blistering second-wicket stand of 115 runs off 59 balls. Gujarat scored 205-3 earlier in the match thanks to opener Sai Sudharsan’s even 100 off 58 balls, which was his third IPL century. In his 47th IPL encounter, Sudharsan surpassed Chris Gayle’s record of 48 games to become the fastest player to reach 2,000 IPL runs. 

Also Read: IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan

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Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

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Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

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Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away
Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away
Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away
Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

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