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Home > Sports News > IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan

IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan

IPL defending champions RCB join forces with AC Milan in a massive global crossover. Featuring Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Christian Pulisic, see how the Rossoneri and the Bengaluru stars united for an iconic Puma collaboration. Get the latest on RCB’s title defense and league standings.

IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In Iconic Collab With Italian Giants AC Milan. Photo X
IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In Iconic Collab With Italian Giants AC Milan. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 29, 2026 21:36:31 IST

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IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the international sporting world, the current Indian Premier League (IPL) winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have teamed up with Italian football giants, AC Milan. A ‘two worlds meet’ landmark, this high-octane collaboration is a brainchild of global sportswear giant Puma, blending the feverish energy of Indian cricket with the storied heritage of European football.

The association’s heart is a lively video showing a cross-continental exchange of skills and culture. AC Milan’s American prodigy Christian Pulisic is a part of the star cast that includes the RCB’s big guns the legendary Virat Kohli, explosive opener Phil Salt and captain Rajat Patidar.

The campaign, titled #RCBEverywhere, showcases Pulisic trading his football boots for a cricket bat at Milanello, the training ground of the seven-time European champions. Meanwhile, the RCB icons reciprocate by showcasing their footballing flair in the red and black stripes of the Rossoneri. “Rossoneri meets RCB! @pulisic and the boys turned Milanello into a cricket ground. Next time we’ll see you in Bengaluru, acmilan,” Puma’s official post read. Reacting to the historic crossover, Virat Kohli summed it up perfectly: “Iconic clubs do iconic collabs. Ciao.”

This global spotlight comes at a time when RCB is riding a wave of unprecedented success. Last year, Kohli, Salt, and skipper Patidar finally put an end to an arduous 18-year wait, lifting the coveted IPL 2025 trophy after a thrilling final against Punjab Kings. Kohli’s sparkling performances throughout that “elusive crown” run were instrumental in ending the franchise’s long penance, cementing his legacy as the heartbeat of the Bengaluru side.

As the 2026 season enters its business end, the defending champions are showing no signs of a “winner’s hangover.” RCB is currently placed second in the standings, trailing only the Punjab Kings. With 12 points from 8 outings—boasting six wins and just two defeats—the side from Karnataka is a primary contender to stake a loud claim to the playoffs once again.

The collaboration with AC Milan, a club that ironically traces its 1899 roots back to being both a football and cricket club, serves as a fitting nod to the shared competitive spirit of these elite athletes. As the RCB jersey travels from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to the hallowed grounds of Milan, it is clear that the defending champions are not just looking to retain their title on the field, but are also conquering the world of global sporting culture off it.

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Tags: Christian Pulisic cricketIPL 2026 points table RCBPuma Rossoneri meets RCBRajat Patidar Phil Salt MilanelloRCB defending champions IPL 2026RCB vs AC Milan collaborationVirat Kohli AC Milan jerseyVirat Kohli AC Milan video

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IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan
IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan
IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan
IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan

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