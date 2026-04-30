Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

A student election speech at Aligarh Muslim University has taken social media by storm, thanks to an African student whose energetic Hindi campaign struck the perfect mix of humour and drama. The student, identified as Ayyuba, is now trending online for his over-the-top promises and confident stage presence.

Fluent Hindi, Dramatic Delivery Steal the Show

Ayyuba, who is contesting for a representative post at Nadeem Tarin (NT) Hall, grabbed attention with his fluent Hindi and high-energy delivery. What began as a regular campaign speech quickly turned into a lively performance that had students cheering and chanting his name.

His style, filled with pauses, punchlines and crowd engagement, made the speech feel more like a performance than a typical election address.

‘AC, Metro, Chai’: Promises That Sparked Laughter

During his speech, Ayyuba made a series of exaggerated promises that instantly clicked with the audience. He said he would provide air conditioners, build a swimming pool inside the hostel, introduce a metro service to connect the campus, and even ensure tea was served three times a day.

An #African student spoke Hindi so amazingly! And forget Hindi, just listen to the election promise made in Hindi…

“The heat is so much that if I win, I’ll give everyone an AC… I’ll give a swimming pool” The guy has been taught everything! 😄 The matter is of the #Aligarh… pic.twitter.com/iAHfEifU3T — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 30, 2026

The humorous nature of these claims drew loud applause, with students enjoying the light-hearted take on campus politics.

Viral Video Turns into Meme Fest Online

As clips of the speech spread across social media, users flooded the internet with reactions. While many praised Ayyuba’s confidence, humour and ability to connect with the crowd, others turned his promises into memes.

Some even compared his speech style to dramatic film characters, calling it one of the most entertaining campaign moments seen on campus in recent times.

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