LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

A student election speech at Aligarh Muslim University has taken social media by storm, thanks to an African student whose energetic Hindi campaign struck the perfect mix of humour and drama. The student, identified as Ayyuba, is now trending online for his over-the-top promises and confident stage presence.

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style (Via X)
Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 13:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

A student election speech at Aligarh Muslim University has taken social media by storm, thanks to an African student whose energetic Hindi campaign struck the perfect mix of humour and drama. The student, identified as Ayyuba, is now trending online for his over-the-top promises and confident stage presence.

Fluent Hindi, Dramatic Delivery Steal the Show

Ayyuba, who is contesting for a representative post at Nadeem Tarin (NT) Hall, grabbed attention with his fluent Hindi and high-energy delivery. What began as a regular campaign speech quickly turned into a lively performance that had students cheering and chanting his name.

His style, filled with pauses, punchlines and crowd engagement, made the speech feel more like a performance than a typical election address.

You Might Be Interested In

‘AC, Metro, Chai’: Promises That Sparked Laughter

During his speech, Ayyuba made a series of exaggerated promises that instantly clicked with the audience. He said he would provide air conditioners, build a swimming pool inside the hostel, introduce a metro service to connect the campus, and even ensure tea was served three times a day.

The humorous nature of these claims drew loud applause, with students enjoying the light-hearted take on campus politics.

Viral Video Turns into Meme Fest Online

As clips of the speech spread across social media, users flooded the internet with reactions. While many praised Ayyuba’s confidence, humour and ability to connect with the crowd, others turned his promises into memes.

Some even compared his speech style to dramatic film characters, calling it one of the most entertaining campaign moments seen on campus in recent times.

ALSO READ: Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Viral Video: Chaos Erupts At UP Wedding After ‘Non-Veg’ Food Runs Out, Guests Turn Venue Into Battlefield

Libra Daily Horoscope (29 April 2026): Romance, Harmony & Emotional Clarity Take Center Stage

Horoscope Tomorrow 30 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today (29 April): Intense Love Energy, Deep Bonds & Emotional Twists Ahead

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today (April 29, 2026): Stability, Romance & Deeper Connection Explained

LATEST NEWS

‘Pray For Us’: Sonali Kulkarni Stranded For 5 Hours In Massive Traffic Jam At Mankhurd While Travelling From Mumbai To Pune; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today? Passengers Raise Slogans Against SpiceJet Amid Delays — Watch Video

Donald Trump Planning To Resume Iran War? US Reviewing ‘Short & Powerful’ Strike, Strait of Hormuz Seizure Plan On Table

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

OnePlus Pad 4 Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 144Hz Display, And 80W SUPERVOOC Charging—Check Specs And Price

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Vedanta Demerger Explained: Stock Falls 63% On Ex-Date — Record Date, Key Timelines And What Investors Will Receive

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH
Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH
Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH
Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

QUICK LINKS