Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): The weather in Delhi on April 30, 2026, has taken a noticeable turn because a new Western Disturbance system is currently affecting North India. The past 24 hours have shown several areas in Delhi and the Greater Delhi area to experience intermittent rain which brought temporary cooling to those regions.

Weather Forecast During the next 24 hours across India:

The weather forecast for Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand sections between April 30 and May 1 will bring light to moderate rain and snowfall which will include thunderstorms and lightning and winds that will reach speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

A dust storm will occur together with thunderstorms that bring light rain to areas of Rajasthan and Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh and Delhi/NCR.

The Northeast Indian region will experience light to moderate rain which will include occasional heavy rainfall between April 30 and May 2nd.

The weather forecast for West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand predicts light to moderate rain and thunderstorms which include heavy rainfall and winds that will reach 50 to 60 kilometers per hour from April 30 until May 1.

Odisha will experience light to moderate rain together with thunderstorms on the dates of April 30

Today’s Weather Forecast: From Showers to Sunshine

Hottest Regions Today?

Parts of Delhi NCR are the hottest zones , Rajasthan & Gujarat

Where will it snow today?

No snowfall is expected today: only light rainfall can be happen in Kashmir.

1.Delhi-NCR Temperature Today

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 37°C

Delhi shows extreme temperature increases because clear skies cover the city and dry northwestern winds bring hot weather during the day which creates uncomfortable conditions for people. The mercury will rise through the upcoming days which will bring temperatures that might exceed 40°C later.

2.Punjab Temperature Today

Minimum: 22°C

Maximum: 39°C

Punjab is seeing a steady rise in temperatures while mornings are relatively pleasant, afternoons are becoming hot and dry. Winds are present but not strong enough to significantly reduce heat intensity.

3.Mumbai Temperature Today

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 30°C

Mumbai experiences stable weather patterns with minor temperature changes because sea breezes maintain moderate climate conditions. The city stays more comfortable than inland areas because temperatures remain steady while humidity continues to exist.

4.Hyderabad Temperature Today

Minimum: 29°C

Maximum: 41°C

Hyderabad is witnessing intense heat conditions as dry air and clear skies combine to push temperatures above 40°C while afternoon hours are particularly harsh, with strong solar radiation. Nighttime offers limited relief, as temperatures remain high and slow to cool down.

5. Ahmedabad Weather Today

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 44°C

Today Ahmedabad ranks as one of the hottest cities throughout India. The combination of dry weather conditions and intense sunlight has created temperatures that reach 44°C which results in a dangerous situation for heat-related illnesses while the nighttime temperatures stay high because of gradual cooling.

6.Chennai Temperature Today

Minimum: 29°C

Maximum: 34°C

Chennai maintains its standard humidity throughout the day which produces warm and sticky weather. The area experiences intermittent cloud cover which fails to provide relief from the moisture atmosphere and the oceanic effects prevent extreme heat but high humidity makes outdoor conditions feel hotter than actual temperatures.

7.Jammu and Kashmir Temperature Today.

Minimum: 6°C

Maximum: 15°C

The Himalayan region maintains its cool weather with stable conditions, which will bring light rain to some areas. The city of Srinagar experiences cold temperatures during the morning hours, but the daytime temperatures remain mild and no snow falls, although clouds exist at higher elevations

The Heat Wave Alerts currently display their locations

The state of Rajasthan experiences temperatures that reach 44°C.

The city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat experiences peak temperatures that reach 44°C.

The Delhi National Capital Region expects temperatures to reach a range of 40 to 42 degrees

The temperatures in Haryana and Punjab will increase to a range between 39 and 41 degrees .

The areas of Interior Maharashtra and Telangana will experience temperatures that exceed 40 degree

🌡️ Temperature Today – Major Indian Regions

Location Minimum Temp Maximum Temp Weather Summary Delhi-NCR 28°C 37°C Clear skies and dry northwestern winds are driving temperatures up, creating uncomfortable daytime conditions. Heat is expected to intensify further, possibly crossing 40°C soon. Punjab 22°C 39°C Mornings remain pleasant, but afternoons are increasingly hot and dry. Light winds offer minimal relief from rising heat. Mumbai 28°C 30°C Stable weather with moderate temperatures due to sea breeze influence. Humidity persists, but conditions are more comfortable than inland regions. Hyderabad 29°C 41°C Intense heat with clear skies and dry air pushing temperatures above 40°C. Afternoons are harsh, and nights remain warm with slow cooling. Ahmedabad 28°C 44°C Among the hottest cities today, with extreme heat and strong sunlight. High risk of heat-related illness; nights offer limited relief. Chennai 29°C 34°C Warm and humid conditions dominate. Intermittent clouds provide little relief, and humidity makes it feel hotter than actual temperature. Jammu and Kashmir 6°C 15°C Much cooler compared to plains, with mild daytime conditions and chilly mornings and nights.

🌤️ 10-Day Weather Forecast (Major Indian Cities):

Date Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Hyderabad Bengaluru May 1 30–44°C, heatwave 27–32°C, cloudy 30–38°C, very hot 28–37°C, humid 27–41°C, hot 22–34°C, rain possible May 2 31–45°C, extreme heat 27–33°C, humid 30–39°C, very hot 28–37°C, humid 27–42°C, peak heat 22–34°C, cloudy May 3 31–45°C, heatwave 27–33°C, showers 30–39°C, humid 28–36°C, thunderstorm 27–41°C, storm chance 22–33°C, rain May 4 32–45°C, extreme 27–34°C, humid 30–40°C, very hot 28–36°C, humid 27–42°C, hot 22–34°C, mixed May 5 32–45°C, heatwave 27–34°C, humid 30–40°C, hot 28–36°C, cloudy 27–42°C, hot 22–34°C, cloudy May 6 32–45°C, extreme 27–34°C, cloudy 30–40°C, very hot 28–36°C, humid 27–42°C, hot 22–35°C, mixed May 7 32–45°C, heatwave 27–34°C, humid 30–40°C, hot 28–36°C, humid 27–42°C, hot 22–35°C, cloudy May 8 32–44°C, hot 27–34°C, humid 30–39°C, hot 28–35°C, cloudy 27–41°C, hot 22–34°C, light rain May 9 31–44°C, hot 27–33°C, humid 30–39°C, humid 28–35°C, humid 27–41°C, hot 22–34°C, cloudy May 10 31–44°C, hot 27–33°C, humid 30–39°C, hot 28–35°C, humid 27–41°C, hot 22–34°C, mixed

🌅 Sunrise & 🌇 Sunset – Major Cities (Today)

City Sunrise Sunset Delhi 5:41 AM 6:55 PM Mumbai 6:10 AM 7:00 PM Chennai 5:59 AM 6:22 PM Kolkata 5:14 AM 5:58 PM Hyderabad 5:55 AM 6:32 PM Bengaluru 5:57 AM 6:28 PM Ahmedabad 6:07 AM 7:06 PM