LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

Assembly Election Results 2026 Satta Bazaar Predictions: Exit polls 2026 point to a politically diverse outcome across five key elections. Satta bazaar has also issued its informal predictions.

Satta Bazaar predicts Assembly Election Results 2026 trends for Assam, Bengal, TN, Kerala, Puducherry ahead of countings. Photo: Gemini.
Satta Bazaar predicts Assembly Election Results 2026 trends for Assam, Bengal, TN, Kerala, Puducherry ahead of countings. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 30, 2026 09:57:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

2026 Assembly Election Results Satta Bazaar predictions: The exit polls released on Wednesday (April 29, 2026) have shown a  diverse political result in five major states and a Union Territory. The poll projections indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on track to win a landslide victory in Assam and is likely to edge out the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. In the southern states, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is set to continue ruling Tamil Nadu, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to be back in power in Kerala after a 10-year break. In Puducherry, the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to return to power, according to exit polls.

2026 Assembly Election Results: When To Expect The West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala And Puducherry Results

The voting turnout was high in the 2026 Assembly elections. In Tamil Nadu, the turnout was the highest ever at 85.1%, with Puducherry at the top with 91.23%. In Assam, the voter turnout was 85.91% and in Kerala it was 78.27%. On May 4, the counting of votes for all the five Assemblies will be held, and the results for candidates in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam will be announced on the same day.

Satta Bazar Predictions For West Bengal Election Results 2026

The satta bazar, the informal betting market, whose predictions are often followed for its view of public opinion, has also pitched in with its opinion. Although not a scientific process, it is often viewed as a barometer for public opinion. In West Bengal, the satta market is foreshadowing a close election. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to secure 158-161 seats, just above the mid-point. It has projected the BJP to win 127-130 seats. While the TMC is likely to emerge as the winner, the margin is much closer than its landslide victory in 2021, when it won 213 seats. 

You Might Be Interested In

Satta Bazaar Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Predictions

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin is battling anti-incumbency, while the ruling AIADMK-led opposition is trying to retake the state. The satta bazar is calling for a clear win by the DMK, with an estimated 141-144 seats in the 234-member Assembly, surpassing the majority threshold. Tamil Nadu has a history of power sharing between the DMK and AIADMK.

Satta Bazaar Predictions Kerala Election Results 2026

The battle in the Kerala Assembly elections is between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) looking for a third consecutive term, a first in the state’s history, and a return to the state’s historical trend of alternating governments. The satta bazar is predicting the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will claim 75-77 seats, with the LDF securing 62-64 seats.

Satta Bazaar Predictions Assam Election Results 2026

The Assam election is considered vital for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who seeks to strengthen the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) position in the Northeast and win a second term. The satta bazaar market is forecasting a clear win for the NDA with 97-99 seats, with the Congress-led alliance expected to secure 23-25 seats. This will be a gain from the NDA’s 75 seats in 2021.

Satta Bazaar Predictions Puducherry Election Results 2026

In Puducherry, the stakes are over whether Chief Minister N Rangaswamy will be able to hold onto power as the Congress has stepped up its campaign. Although specific satta numbers are sparse, the overall forecasts suggest the AINRC-led NDA remains ahead in the 30-member Assembly.

(DISCLAIMER: Gambling is prohibited except where allowed under specific state laws. NewsX does not guarantee the accuracy of these projections or endorse any form of betting activity.)

Also Read: Assembly Election Results 2026 Date & Time: Check West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry Counting & Final Result Date & Time

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Assembly Election 2026Assembly Elections 2026Exit Polls 2026Kerala Assembly Election 2026Puducherry Assembly Election 2026Satta BazaarTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026west bengal assembly election 2026

RELATED News

Vision 2047: Haryana CM Reviews Strategy to Boost Policing and Tackle Cybercrime

Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: Vijay’s TVK Set For Big Debut, Axis My India Predicts Neck-and-Neck Fight With DMK Alliance

Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot

Who Is Pravesh Wahi? BJP Leader Elected Delhi Mayor, Stuns AAP In Surprise Win

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime: Landlord Slits Tenant’s Throat And Stabs Multiple Times Over Suspected Affair With Wife, Surrenders To Police Near Shalimar Bagh Area

30 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Shortly at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

Kara Movie Review: Dhanush’s Action Film Emerges As A Gradual Tension Thriller With Slow-Burn Build-Up, Early Industry Reactions Remain Mixed

Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry
Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry
Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry
Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

QUICK LINKS