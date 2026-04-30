‘Pray For Us’: Sonali Kulkarni Stranded For 5 Hours In Massive Traffic Jam At Mankhurd While Travelling From Mumbai To Pune; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

“Dil Chahta Hai” actor Sonali Kulkarni found herself caught in a long and stressful traffic jam on Wednesday night, as vehicles remained stuck for hours near Mankhurd in Mumbai. She was on her way to Pune when the situation unfolded.

Taking to social media, the actor posted a video from inside her car, calling the experience “extremely scary” as traffic barely moved for over five hours.

Hours Of Standstill Leaves Commuters Helpless

Kulkarni showed visuals of vehicles lined up with no movement, as commuters waited without any clear update. She said the delay stretched on endlessly, with no indication of when the jam would ease.

Despite attempts to get information, there was little clarity on the situation, adding to the frustration among those stuck on the road.

‘We’re Just Stuck Here,’ Says Actor

In her video, Kulkarni described how people were unable to move in either direction. With no room to turn back and no progress ahead, many were left stranded without options.

She urged authorities to act quickly, ending her message with a simple appeal: “Pray for us.”

Crane Mishap Likely Trigger Behind Gridlock

Reports suggest a crane-related incident on the Sion-Panvel route near Mankhurd may have caused the severe congestion. The stretch, which connects Mumbai to Pune, saw heavy traffic build-up following the disruption.

The incident affected a large number of commuters and once again brought attention to traffic management challenges on key city routes.

Kulkarni’s video has since gone viral, drawing reactions from users who related to the chaos and called for better handling of such situations.

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