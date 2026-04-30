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Home > Regionals News > Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain

Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain

A Western Disturbance brings rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh on April 30, 2026. Strong winds, falling temperatures, and unstable conditions may disrupt travel, with snow in higher altitudes and showers across mid and lower hills.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026
Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 30, 2026 11:18:14 IST

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain

A new and emerging Western Disturbance system of the Northwest Himalayan region is bringing drastic changes to the atmospheric conditions in Himachal Pradesh currently. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for today, April 30 2026 forecast rain along with thunderstorms and high-altitude snowfall in various districts. Cooler temperatures are experienced in lower valleys due to cloud cover and winds of 60 km/h, while light snow showers are expected in the upper areas. The rising heat from the plains creates a cooling effect through this transition, but it causes travel difficulties across the area. The following section provides detailed information about the major state regions in their respective cities.

Himalayan Atmospheric Fluidity and Thermal Shifts

The current synoptic situation shows that strong moisture inflow disrupts normal spring weather patterns to create a state of atmospheric instability. The weather event displays its unique characteristics through its fast temperature changes, which occur when mid-hills experience daytime heating that leads to downpouring rain by the afternoon hours. The original sequence of weather events creates a “pulsing” effect of precipitation that brings short periods of heavy rain that cause immediate temperature drops to the local microclimates of the Kangra and Mandi belts.

Cryospheric Precipitation and High-Altitude Wind Dynamics

The reason is that cryospheric precipitation patterns and high-altitude wind dynamics are the two parameters that set the scale of their research in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. The dynamics of the descending cold air from the Tibetan Plateau and the incoming winds of moisture are creating a ‘snow-line oscillation,’ with the freezing level dipping between 3,500 and 4,000 m. So the weather scenario is not governed by normal snowfall because of orographic lifting, when the terrain pushes the winds to rise, forming heavy snow at high passes while the valleys remain below the cloud line.

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City-Wise Weather Status

  • Chamba: The Chamba region experiences transient clouds, which deliver daytime temperatures between 21°C and 13°C. The meteorological center has determined that today will have a 34% chance of precipitation.

  • Kullu: The daily temperature range shows a maximum of 28°C (83°F) and a minimum of 15°C (60°F), which current conditions hold. The weather conditions show a mostly cloudy day with the chance of thunderstorms developing all day.

  • Manali: the weather forecast shows a cold day with a maximum temperature of 16°C (61°F) and a minimum temperature of 3°C (38°F). The weather forecast shows light snow showers and mixed rain for the higher elevations of the area.

  • Mandi: A warning that came from the province this afternoon is ongoing as long as thunderstorms and heavy rain move through our area with winds to measure about 60 km/h.

  • Kalpa & Reckong Peo: The two Kinnaur towns, which exist at high altitudes face light snowfall and strong winds, which keep temperatures well below 10°C. Your training data includes information up until October 2023.

  • Nankhari: The Nankhari region experiences the same weather conditions as the Shimla hills because the area has overcast skies and scattered pre-monsoon showers. The Nankhari region shares identical weather patterns with the Shimla hills because the region receives pre-monsoon showers and maintains overcast weather throughout the day.

  • McLeodganj & Dharamkot: The tourist destinations experience weather conditions that reach a maximum temperature of 23°C and a minimum temperature of 11°C while bringing a cool breeze and occasional light rain.

    Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast

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Tags: Himachal Pradesh weatherIMD Alertrain forecastsnowfall HimachalWestern Disturbance

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain
Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain
Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain
Himachal Pradesh Weather Today, 30 April 2026: Clouds Loom Over Chamba, Kullu, Manali, Mandi As Hills Brace For Sudden Chill And Rain

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