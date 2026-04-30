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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

A woman was groped by an unidentified man in Moradabad, with the incident captured on CCTV and triggering outrage online. Moradabad Police have initiated action to identify the accused, amid renewed concerns over women’s safety.

Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Arrested As Video Goes Viral (Image Credit: @uggar29 via X)
Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Arrested As Video Goes Viral (Image Credit: @uggar29 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 11:56 IST

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Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

A disturbing incident has surfaced from Moradabad, where a woman was allegedly groped and molested by an unidentified man in a public alley. The shocking act was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media platforms which showed the footage to a wide audience who expressed their anger about the incident. The footage shows a burqa clad woman walking through a narrow lane when a man dressed in a kurta pyjama and reportedly wearing a skull cap approaches her to attack her before he runs away. The woman uses her voice to yell at the accused who tries to escape from her presence.

Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

Moradabad police department confirmed to the public that they would investigate the Mughalpura police station after the video spread across the internet according to their statement. The authorities have begun efforts to find and arrest the suspect even though they have not yet established the precise time and date when the incident took place. Women experience safety issues in public spaces because residential areas remain unsafe despite existing surveillance systems which protect most of the area.




This is not the first such case reported from the city. A burqa clad woman who suffered sexual assault in the Nagphani area during the previous year experienced a situation that matched the current case which emerged when CCTV footage of the incident appeared online. Adil Saifi from Umri village appeared at the police station after police chased him for his alleged crime. Police officers shot him in the leg during an encounter after they stopped him at Deputy Ganj while he attempted to escape on a motorcycle. Authorities have assured that they will implement strict measures to handle the current case.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Shopkeeper Five Times After ‘Believing’ He Was Being Mocked At His Expense; Police Launch Investigation

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Tags: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And GropedBurqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped MoradabadBurqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped UPBurqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped VideoUP Moradabad newsUP Moradabad woman molested

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Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral
Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral
Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral
Watch: Burqa Clad Woman Molested And Groped In UP’s Moradabad; Accused Yet To Be Arrested As Video Goes Viral

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