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Home > Regionals News > Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities

Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities

Pune Gas Leak: A chlorine gas leak from an abandoned tank in Kondhwa left 24 residents and two firefighters hospitalised after they complained of breathlessness. All affected individuals are stable and under observation at Sassoon General Hospital, while authorities probe safety lapses.

Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised (Image Credit: X)
Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 30, 2026 11:22:04 IST

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Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities

Pune Gas Leak: The authorities confirmed that 24 residents and two firefighters required hospitalization because of a chlorine gas leak that occurred in Kondhwa during the early morning hours of Thursday. The event took place at 1 AM when a chlorine tank began leaking from an abandoned water purification facility that had been closed down in the Gangadham neighborhood. The abandoned tank at the site started to leak gas which spread into nearby residential areas and created panic among locals who experienced breathing problems. 

Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities

Pune Gas Leak: Emergency teams reached the location shortly after fire officials received distress calls about the incident. The gas spread throughout the area which caused residents to experience breathing problems and discomfort that led to emergency evacuation procedures. Firefighters used their protective equipment to handle the dangerous situation while they stopped the tank from leaking. The containment operation required firefighters to rescue people who entered the contaminated area which resulted in two firefighters and multiple civilians needing emergency medical treatment. 

Pune Gas Leak

Pune Gas Leak: All 24 people who suffered from the leak have reached stability and remain out of immediate threat according to officials. They are currently being monitored at Sassoon General Hospital. Preliminary findings indicate that the chlorine tank had been abandoned after the facility was dismantled which resulted in its eventual leak. Authorities investigate the safety breach because they want to enforce better safety assessments which will prevent future dangerous events from occurring.

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Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities

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Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities

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Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities
Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities
Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities
Pune Gas Leak: Chlorine Leak At Abandoned Plant In Kondhwa Leaves 24 Residents Hospitalised, Sparks Panic In Nearby Localities

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