Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today (April 30): City-Wise Forecast For Srinagar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Sopore, Anantnag, Kupwara Banihal – Check Daily Temperatures, Rain, Snow Predictions

Jammu and Kashmir City Wise Weather: J&K is set to witness mixed weather in the coming days, with light rain in some areas initially giving way to a more active spell of thunderstorms and rainfall between May 3 and May 5, according to meteorological forecasts. According to MeT officials early part of the first week of May 2026 will remain largely stable. A Western Disturbance is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly on May 3 and May 4. Srinagar, meanwhile, is expected to remain relatively cool with a maximum temperature of around 15°C, with isolated showers rather than any widespread heavy precipitation.
Meteorologist Faizan Arif Forecasts Day-Wise Weather
According to meteorologist Faizan Arif, who shared updates on his X handle under Kashmir Weather, the region will see a gradual transition from stable conditions to rainfall activity:
April 30: Overall, no major weather activity expected. A few parts of Jammu and Kashmir may see isolated rain spells or thundershowers.
May 1: Mostly fine weather. Some thundershowers possible in a few areas towards late afternoon or evening, mainly in higher reaches.
May 2: Similar pattern as May 1, with mostly fine weather and isolated thundershowers in higher regions during evening hours.
May 3–4: A Western Disturbance is likely to bring rain spells and thundershowers across multiple parts of the Union Territory
Weather Update
28 April:
Chances of a thundershower in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir region, between afternoon and evening.
29 April:
Overall nothing major is expected. Chances of a rain spell/thundershower in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
30…
— Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) April 28, 2026
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J&K City Wise Weather: Srinagar Weather Forecast (10 Days)
Srinagar is expected to see fluctuating conditions with thunderstorms early in the forecast period, followed by clearer and warmer days.
Today April 29: Thunderstorms likely in the morning, followed by scattered activity later.
High: 19°C (67°F) | Low: 10°C (50°F)
Rain chance: 60% | Wind: SE 6 mph
Night: Cloudy with partial clearing, hazy conditions
Low: 10°C (50°F)
Friday May 1: 23°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (54%)
Saturday May 2: 23°C / 10°C – isolated thunderstorms (23%)
Sunday May 3: 19°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (75%)
Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (64%)
Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 8°C – thundershowers (63%)
Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 9°C – partly cloudy (24%)
Thursday May 7: 24°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (16%)
Friday May 8: 26°C / 10.5°C – sunny (9%)
Saturday May 9: 27°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (9%)
Sunday May 10: 26°C / 12.7°C – partly cloudy (24%)
J&K City Wise Weather: Kulgam Weather Forecast
Kulgam is expected to experience thunderstorms early in the cycle, with lightning activity likely during storm periods.
Today April 3
Day: 18°C | Humidity 77%
Wind: ENE 5 mph
Rain chance: 70%
High: 18°C
Night: 8.3°C (47°F) – partly cloudy
Kulgam Weather 10-Day Outlook
Friday May 1: 21°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (43%)
Saturday May 2: 22°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (54%)
Sunday May 3: 19°C / 8°C – thunderstorms (62%)
Monday May 4: 17°C / 7.8°C – thunderstorms (79%)
Tuesday May 5: 18°C / 7°C – thunderstorms (65%)
Wednesday May 6: 21°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (24%)
Thursday May 7: 23°C / 9.4°C – mostly sunny (24%)
Friday May 8: 24°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (12%)
Saturday May 9: 26°C / 11.6°C – mostly sunny (15%)
Sunday May 10: 25°C / 11.6°C – PM thunderstorms (34%)
J&K City Wise Weather: Sopore Weather Forecast
Sopore is likely to remain storm-active in the early phase, with lightning-prone thunderstorms expected.
Today April 30
High: 20°C | Low: 10°C
Rain chance: 80%
Winds: SSE 10 km/h
Night low: 10°C
Sopore Weather 10-Day Outlook
Friday May 1: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (37%)
Saturday May 2: 24°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (43%)
Sunday May 3: 20°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (76%)
Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (63%)
Tuesday May 5: 20°C / 8°C – scattered thunderstorms (57%)
Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (18%)
Thursday May 7: 25°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (15%)
Friday May 8: 27°C / 11.6°C – sunny (9%)
Saturday May 9: 28°C / 12.2°C – mostly sunny (10%)
Sunday May 10: 27°C / 12°C – partly cloudy (24%)
J&K City Wise Weather: Anantnag Weather Forecast
Anantnag is expected to see frequent thunderstorms with lightning activity during peak storm days.
Today April 30
High: 18°C | Humidity 75%
Rain chance: 70%
Wind: E 8 km/h
Night: 9°C, partly cloudy
Anantnag 10-Day Weather Outlook
Friday May 1: 22°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (24%)
Saturday May 2: 23°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (36%)
Sunday May 3: 20°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (74%)
Monday 4: 17°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (67%)
Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 7°C – thundershowers (61%)
Wednesday May 6: 22°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (20%)
Thursday May 7: 23°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (24%)
Friday May 8: 25°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (11%)
Saturday May 9: 26°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (12%)
Sunday May 10: 25°C / 13°C – partly cloudy (23%)
J&K City Wise Weather: Bandipora Weather Forecast
Bandipora is also set to experience thunderstorm activity in the early part of the forecast period.
Today April 30
High: 19°C | Low: 10°C
Rain chance: 70%
Winds: SSE 10 km/h
Bandipora Weather 10-Day Outlook
Friday May 1: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (61%)
Saturday May 2: 23°C / 11°C – PM thunderstorms (69%)
Sunday May 3: 19°C / 10°C – thunderstorms (75%)
Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (70%)
Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 8°C – scattered thunderstorms (57%)
Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 10°C – partly cloudy (24%)
Thursday May 7: 24°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (18%)
Friday May 8: 26°C / 11°C – sunny (11%)
Saturday May 9: 27°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (12%)
Sunday May 10: 26°C / 13°C – PM thunderstorms (36%)
J&K City Wise Weather: Kupwara Weather Forecast
Kupwara is expected to see similar storm-driven conditions with repeated thunderstorm activity.
Today April 30
High: 19°C | Low: 10°C
Rain chance: 70%
Night: 9°C, clearing skies
Kupwara 10-Day Weather Outlook
Friday May 1: 21°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (36%)
Saturday May 2: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (35%)
Sunday May 3: 19°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (69%)
Monday May 4: 17°C / 8°C – thunderstorms (62%)
Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 7°C – thunderstorms (67%)
Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (18%)
Thursday May 7: 25°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (15%)
Friday May 8: 27°C / 10°C – sunny (11%)
Saturday May 9: 27°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (14%)
Sunday May 10: 26°C / 12°C – PM thunderstorms (34%)
Jammu And Kashmir City Wise Weather: Banihal Weather Forecast
Banihal is likely to remain storm-prone with high rainfall probabilities in the early phase.
Today April 30
High: 19°C | Low: 10°C
Rain chance: 80%
Night: 10°C, partly cloudy and hazy
Banihal 10-Day Weather Outlook
Friday May 1: 21°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (63%)
Saturday May 2: 23°C / 11°C – PM thunderstorms (54%)
Sunday May 3: 20°C / 10°C – thunderstorms (66%)
Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (82%)
Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 8°C – thunderstorms (73%)
Wednesday May 6: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (40%)
Thursday May 7: 22°C / 11°C – isolated thunderstorms (34%)
Friday May 8: 25°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (18%)
Saturday May 9: 26°C / 13°C – mostly sunny (15%)
Sunday May 10: 26°C / 13°C – PM thunderstorms (37%)
Jammu And Kashmir City Wise Weather Forecast: Udhampur Weather
Udhampur is expected to remain warmer than the Kashmir Valley, with scattered thunderstorms in the early days followed by rising temperatures.
Today April 30
High: 30°C (86°F) | Low: 17.8°C (64°F)
Rain chance: 50%
Wind: SE 5–10 mph
Udhampur Weather 10-Day Outlook
Friday May 1: 31.6°C / 19.4°C – mostly sunny (7%)
Saturday May 2: 33.3°C / 19.4°C – mostly sunny (8%)
Sunday May 3: 31.6°C / 17.8°C – PM thunderstorms (49%)
Monday May 4: 27.8°C / 16.7°C – scattered thunderstorms (59%)
Tuesday May 5: 28.3°C / 16.1°C – scattered thunderstorms (51%)
Wednesday May 6: 30.5°C / 17.8°C – partly cloudy (13%)
Thursday May 7: 31.1°C / 18.9°C – partly cloudy (16%)
Friday May 8: 33.3°C / 20°C – mostly sunny (12%)
Saturday May 9: 34.4°C / 21.1°C – mostly sunny (11%)
Sunday May 10: 34.4°C / 21.1°C – partly cloudy (14%)
Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today April 30: City Turns White After Intense Hailstorm, Heavy Rain Lash Streets; Check Detailed Weekly Forecast
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin