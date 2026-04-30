Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today (April 30): City-Wise Forecast For Srinagar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Sopore, Anantnag, Kupwara Banihal – Check Daily Temperatures, Rain, Snow Predictions

Jammu and Kashmir City Wise Weather: J&K is set to witness mixed weather in the coming days, with light rain in some areas initially giving way to a more active spell of thunderstorms and rainfall between May 3 and May 5, according to meteorological forecasts. According to MeT officials early part of the first week of May 2026 will remain largely stable. A Western Disturbance is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, particularly on May 3 and May 4. Srinagar, meanwhile, is expected to remain relatively cool with a maximum temperature of around 15°C, with isolated showers rather than any widespread heavy precipitation.

Meteorologist Faizan Arif Forecasts Day-Wise Weather

According to meteorologist Faizan Arif, who shared updates on his X handle under Kashmir Weather, the region will see a gradual transition from stable conditions to rainfall activity:

April 30: Overall, no major weather activity expected. A few parts of Jammu and Kashmir may see isolated rain spells or thundershowers.

May 1: Mostly fine weather. Some thundershowers possible in a few areas towards late afternoon or evening, mainly in higher reaches.

May 2: Similar pattern as May 1, with mostly fine weather and isolated thundershowers in higher regions during evening hours.

May 3–4: A Western Disturbance is likely to bring rain spells and thundershowers across multiple parts of the Union Territory

Weather Update 28 April:

Chances of a thundershower in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir region, between afternoon and evening. 29 April:

Overall nothing major is expected. Chances of a rain spell/thundershower in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. 30… — Kashmir Weather (@Kashmir_Weather) April 28, 2026



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J&K City Wise Weather: Srinagar Weather Forecast (10 Days)

Srinagar is expected to see fluctuating conditions with thunderstorms early in the forecast period, followed by clearer and warmer days.

Today April 29: Thunderstorms likely in the morning, followed by scattered activity later.

High: 19°C (67°F) | Low: 10°C (50°F)

Rain chance: 60% | Wind: SE 6 mph

Night: Cloudy with partial clearing, hazy conditions

Low: 10°C (50°F)

Friday May 1: 23°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (54%)

Saturday May 2: 23°C / 10°C – isolated thunderstorms (23%)

Sunday May 3: 19°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (75%)

Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (64%)

Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 8°C – thundershowers (63%)

Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 9°C – partly cloudy (24%)

Thursday May 7: 24°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (16%)

Friday May 8: 26°C / 10.5°C – sunny (9%)

Saturday May 9: 27°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (9%)

Sunday May 10: 26°C / 12.7°C – partly cloudy (24%)

J&K City Wise Weather: Kulgam Weather Forecast

Kulgam is expected to experience thunderstorms early in the cycle, with lightning activity likely during storm periods.

Today April 3

Day: 18°C | Humidity 77%

Wind: ENE 5 mph

Rain chance: 70%

High: 18°C

Night: 8.3°C (47°F) – partly cloudy

Kulgam Weather 10-Day Outlook

Friday May 1: 21°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (43%)

Saturday May 2: 22°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (54%)

Sunday May 3: 19°C / 8°C – thunderstorms (62%)

Monday May 4: 17°C / 7.8°C – thunderstorms (79%)

Tuesday May 5: 18°C / 7°C – thunderstorms (65%)

Wednesday May 6: 21°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (24%)

Thursday May 7: 23°C / 9.4°C – mostly sunny (24%)

Friday May 8: 24°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (12%)

Saturday May 9: 26°C / 11.6°C – mostly sunny (15%)

Sunday May 10: 25°C / 11.6°C – PM thunderstorms (34%)

J&K City Wise Weather: Sopore Weather Forecast

Sopore is likely to remain storm-active in the early phase, with lightning-prone thunderstorms expected.

Today April 30

High: 20°C | Low: 10°C

Rain chance: 80%

Winds: SSE 10 km/h

Night low: 10°C

Sopore Weather 10-Day Outlook

Friday May 1: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (37%)

Saturday May 2: 24°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (43%)

Sunday May 3: 20°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (76%)

Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (63%)

Tuesday May 5: 20°C / 8°C – scattered thunderstorms (57%)

Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (18%)

Thursday May 7: 25°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (15%)

Friday May 8: 27°C / 11.6°C – sunny (9%)

Saturday May 9: 28°C / 12.2°C – mostly sunny (10%)

Sunday May 10: 27°C / 12°C – partly cloudy (24%)

J&K City Wise Weather: Anantnag Weather Forecast

Anantnag is expected to see frequent thunderstorms with lightning activity during peak storm days.

Today April 30

High: 18°C | Humidity 75%

Rain chance: 70%

Wind: E 8 km/h

Night: 9°C, partly cloudy

Anantnag 10-Day Weather Outlook

Friday May 1: 22°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (24%)

Saturday May 2: 23°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (36%)

Sunday May 3: 20°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (74%)

Monday 4: 17°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (67%)

Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 7°C – thundershowers (61%)

Wednesday May 6: 22°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (20%)

Thursday May 7: 23°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (24%)

Friday May 8: 25°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (11%)

Saturday May 9: 26°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (12%)

Sunday May 10: 25°C / 13°C – partly cloudy (23%)

J&K City Wise Weather: Bandipora Weather Forecast

Bandipora is also set to experience thunderstorm activity in the early part of the forecast period.

Today April 30

High: 19°C | Low: 10°C

Rain chance: 70%

Winds: SSE 10 km/h

Bandipora Weather 10-Day Outlook

Friday May 1: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (61%)

Saturday May 2: 23°C / 11°C – PM thunderstorms (69%)

Sunday May 3: 19°C / 10°C – thunderstorms (75%)

Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (70%)

Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 8°C – scattered thunderstorms (57%)

Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 10°C – partly cloudy (24%)

Thursday May 7: 24°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (18%)

Friday May 8: 26°C / 11°C – sunny (11%)

Saturday May 9: 27°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (12%)

Sunday May 10: 26°C / 13°C – PM thunderstorms (36%)

J&K City Wise Weather: Kupwara Weather Forecast

Kupwara is expected to see similar storm-driven conditions with repeated thunderstorm activity.

Today April 30

High: 19°C | Low: 10°C

Rain chance: 70%

Night: 9°C, clearing skies

Kupwara 10-Day Weather Outlook

Friday May 1: 21°C / 9°C – PM thunderstorms (36%)

Saturday May 2: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (35%)

Sunday May 3: 19°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (69%)

Monday May 4: 17°C / 8°C – thunderstorms (62%)

Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 7°C – thunderstorms (67%)

Wednesday May 6: 23°C / 9°C – mostly sunny (18%)

Thursday May 7: 25°C / 10°C – mostly sunny (15%)

Friday May 8: 27°C / 10°C – sunny (11%)

Saturday May 9: 27°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (14%)

Sunday May 10: 26°C / 12°C – PM thunderstorms (34%)

Jammu And Kashmir City Wise Weather: Banihal Weather Forecast

Banihal is likely to remain storm-prone with high rainfall probabilities in the early phase.

Today April 30

High: 19°C | Low: 10°C

Rain chance: 80%

Night: 10°C, partly cloudy and hazy

Banihal 10-Day Weather Outlook

Friday May 1: 21°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (63%)

Saturday May 2: 23°C / 11°C – PM thunderstorms (54%)

Sunday May 3: 20°C / 10°C – thunderstorms (66%)

Monday May 4: 18°C / 9°C – thunderstorms (82%)

Tuesday May 5: 19°C / 8°C – thunderstorms (73%)

Wednesday May 6: 22°C / 10°C – PM thunderstorms (40%)

Thursday May 7: 22°C / 11°C – isolated thunderstorms (34%)

Friday May 8: 25°C / 12°C – mostly sunny (18%)

Saturday May 9: 26°C / 13°C – mostly sunny (15%)

Sunday May 10: 26°C / 13°C – PM thunderstorms (37%)

Jammu And Kashmir City Wise Weather Forecast: Udhampur Weather

Udhampur is expected to remain warmer than the Kashmir Valley, with scattered thunderstorms in the early days followed by rising temperatures.

Today April 30

High: 30°C (86°F) | Low: 17.8°C (64°F)

Rain chance: 50%

Wind: SE 5–10 mph

Udhampur Weather 10-Day Outlook

Friday May 1: 31.6°C / 19.4°C – mostly sunny (7%)

Saturday May 2: 33.3°C / 19.4°C – mostly sunny (8%)

Sunday May 3: 31.6°C / 17.8°C – PM thunderstorms (49%)

Monday May 4: 27.8°C / 16.7°C – scattered thunderstorms (59%)

Tuesday May 5: 28.3°C / 16.1°C – scattered thunderstorms (51%)

Wednesday May 6: 30.5°C / 17.8°C – partly cloudy (13%)

Thursday May 7: 31.1°C / 18.9°C – partly cloudy (16%)

Friday May 8: 33.3°C / 20°C – mostly sunny (12%)

Saturday May 9: 34.4°C / 21.1°C – mostly sunny (11%)

Sunday May 10: 34.4°C / 21.1°C – partly cloudy (14%)

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