Who Is Pravesh Wahi? BJP Leader Elected Delhi Mayor, Stuns AAP In Surprise Win

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday was elected as the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He is the BJP corporator from Rohini East, Ward No. 53.

Monika Pant, BJP corporator from Anand Vihar, was elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor of Delhi. The MCD congratulated the two in a post on X. Both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor belong to the BJP. Raja Iqbal Singh of the BJP is the outgoing MCD Mayor. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed Singh as the presiding officer for the MCD poll concluded today.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has formally joined the BJP, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not fielding a candidate in the MCD Mayoral elections, saying that they must retain their faith in democracy even when they know they will lose.

Taking potshots at Arvind Kejriwal, she alleged that AAP’s decision not to field a candidate raises questions about its commitment to democratic processes.

“Arvind Kejriwal has not fielded any candidate of his own. What kind of politics is this? They should have faith in democracy. They know they will lose the election, but they should still contest it,” Maliwal told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On BJP’s Parvesh Wahi elected Delhi Mayor, BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Yadav says, “… Our party work will continue strongly in Delhi. We’ve done it before and will do even better ahead. Thanks to the leadership, the mayor was chosen on time, voting was completed, and… pic.twitter.com/JwwgBiyBox — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

She said that MCD plays a crucial role in the development of the national capital and stressed the need for coordination between civic and state authorities.

“MCD is very crucial for Delhi’s development. As long as the AAP government was in power in Delhi, they had left it in a terrible state. Now, MCD and the Delhi government need to work together,” Maliwal said.

Echoing similar thoughts, commenting on AAP not fielding any candidates in the mayor elections, BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi told ANI that AAP is aware that they will lose, hence they decided not to field anyone.

“AAP is not fielding candidates because they know they are going to lose the election since they don’t have a majority. Delhi has a triple-engine government which is doing a historic job, and it will only get boosted,” Negi said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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