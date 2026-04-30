Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, which is the most awaited film to release across the country. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic will be released on May 1 2026 which is Maharashtra Day, and will break box office records in India. The film has achieved a noteworthy milestone prior to its release, as it will be released in three languages namely Marathi and Hindi as well as Telugu. The people have emotionally connected with the Marathi and Hindi versions, as the tickets have been on sale for 60000+. The region in Maharashtra, which has worshipped the Maratha warrior as a god, has reached an unprecedented excitement. The first-day box office entry has crossed ₹2.16 crore, as 58500 tickets have been sold for Marathi and 1500 tickets have been sold for Hindi.

Ticket Tsunami Before Release: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Sparks Massive Pre-Sale Surge, Smashes 60K Tickets Milestone

The ticket sales for this historical drama have reached unprecedented levels, which show how much regional cinema has expanded its commercial reach. Raja Shivaji has disrupted the established pattern of Marathi films, which depend on audience reactions after their release, because it attracted a huge audience during its initial screening. The production has achieved its increased performance because of its chosen release date and its massive production size, which makes it the most expensive Marathi film ever with a budget of ₹100 crore.

The “Marathi 2D” format remains the primary driver, which accounts for over 90% of the initial volume, while the Hindi market experiences fast growth during its final development stage. The film has become a national phenomenon rather than a regional tribute because high-density urban centers in Gujarat and Telangana now show sold-out showtimes.

Raja Shivaji’s Ensemble Magic Fuels Hype, Riteish Deshmukh Film Races Past 60K Pre-Sales Milestone

The movie demonstrates its commercial potential through its casting approach, which targets audiences from all across India. The project establishes a connection between regional storytelling and Bollywood spectacle through its powerful cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan. The film’s marketing efforts reach their highest impact point through Salman Khan’s confirmed appearance in the project.

Salman plays the bodyguard Jiva Mahala, who appears in the important Pratapgad scene where he heroically protects Shivaji Maharaj from Afzal Khan’s attack. The collaboration between Riteish’s directorial approach and his fellow actors’ star power has created Raja Shivaji as an essential viewing experience, which protects it from box office competition with Ek Din and other films that will release at the same time.

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