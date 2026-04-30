LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond Bengaluru hospital
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, sees massive pre-release buzz with 60K+ tickets sold across Marathi and Hindi. Releasing on Maharashtra Day, the ₹100 crore epic is set to break records, driven by strong regional emotion, star cameos, and pan-India appeal beyond traditional Marathi cinema.

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking
Raja Shivaji Advance Booking

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 13:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, which is the most awaited film to release across the country. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic will be released on May 1 2026 which is Maharashtra Day, and will break box office records in India. The film has achieved a noteworthy milestone prior to its release, as it will be released in three languages namely Marathi and Hindi as well as Telugu. The people have emotionally connected with the Marathi and Hindi versions, as the tickets have been on sale for 60000+. The region in Maharashtra, which has worshipped the Maratha warrior as a god, has reached an unprecedented excitement. The first-day box office entry has crossed ₹2.16 crore, as 58500 tickets have been sold for Marathi and 1500 tickets have been sold for Hindi.

Ticket Tsunami Before Release: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Sparks Massive Pre-Sale Surge, Smashes 60K Tickets Milestone

The ticket sales for this historical drama have reached unprecedented levels, which show how much regional cinema has expanded its commercial reach. Raja Shivaji has disrupted the established pattern of Marathi films, which depend on audience reactions after their release, because it attracted a huge audience during its initial screening. The production has achieved its increased performance because of its chosen release date and its massive production size, which makes it the most expensive Marathi film ever with a budget of ₹100 crore.

The “Marathi 2D” format remains the primary driver, which accounts for over 90% of the initial volume, while the Hindi market experiences fast growth during its final development stage. The film has become a national phenomenon rather than a regional tribute because high-density urban centers in Gujarat and Telangana now show sold-out showtimes.

You Might Be Interested In

Raja Shivaji’s Ensemble Magic Fuels Hype, Riteish Deshmukh Film Races Past 60K Pre-Sales Milestone

The movie demonstrates its commercial potential through its casting approach, which targets audiences from all across India. The project establishes a connection between regional storytelling and Bollywood spectacle through its powerful cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan. The film’s marketing efforts reach their highest impact point through Salman Khan’s confirmed appearance in the project.

Salman plays the bodyguard Jiva Mahala, who appears in the important Pratapgad scene where he heroically protects Shivaji Maharaj from Afzal Khan’s attack. The collaboration between Riteish’s directorial approach and his fellow actors’ star power has created Raja Shivaji as an essential viewing experience, which protects it from box office competition with Ek Din and other films that will release at the same time.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Raja ShivajiRaja Shivaji advance bookingRaja Shivaji box officeRiteish Deshmukh

RELATED News

KD: The Devil Movie Review: Dhruva Sarja’s Film Delivers Mass Appeal, High on Action and Style but Falters in Storytelling

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: Meryl Streep Shines Again, But Sequel Feels Like Stylish Fan Service Without Lasting Impact

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13: Bhooth Bangla Drops 21%, Struggles To Cross ₹125 Cr Mark Amid Slowing Momentum At The Ticket Windows

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 ‘One-Shots’ Review: Firecracker’s Shocking Ending, Soldier Boy Reunion and Bold Story Shift Explained

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

LATEST NEWS

What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today? Passengers Raise Slogans Against SpiceJet Amid Delays — Watch Video

Donald Trump Planning To Resume Iran War? US Reviewing ‘Short & Powerful’ Strike, Strait of Hormuz Seizure Plan On Table

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

OnePlus Pad 4 Launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 144Hz Display, And 80W SUPERVOOC Charging—Check Specs And Price

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Vedanta Demerger Explained: Stock Falls 63% On Ex-Date — Record Date, Key Timelines And What Investors Will Receive

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

Who is Salil Arora? SunRisers Hyderabad Youngster Goes Viral After No-Look Six Against Jasprit Bumrah in MI vs SRH

Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release
Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release
Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release
Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Storms The Box Office With 60K Tickets Sold Before Release

QUICK LINKS