LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira Chennai crime Assam Assembly Election 2026 Lorna Hajdini bullion market Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond delhi high court india Bengaluru hospital Jalora EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run on Day 42, earning ₹1 crore on the sixth Wednesday. Net ₹1133.94 cr India, ₹1782.15 cr worldwide, nearing the ₹1785 cr milestone. Film remains a box office phenomenon with steady momentum.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 30, 2026 10:32:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Aditya Dhar’s high-energy covert operations film Dhurandhar: The Revenge (popularly known as Dhurandhar 2) keeps making its mark in Indian cinema history books. The film still collects box office revenue after its 42nd day in theaters because it competes against new films such as Bhooth Bangla and the Michael Hollywood biopic. The sequel uses its huge pre-release excitement and its exciting story to achieve global success, which features Ranveer Singh in his pivotal role and Sanjay Dutt as his costar. The Indian net collection reached the Rs 1133.94 crore mark after the film collected Rs 1 crore on its sixth Wednesday for its domestic net. The film needs only Rs 2.85 crore to reach the Rs 1785 crore milestone after it has earned Rs 1782.15 crore gross worldwide before its seventh week of theatrical release.

Cinematic Velocity and Demographic Dominance

The film Dhurandhar 2 maintains its strong performance because of its special appeal, which attracts both regular moviegoers who watch single-screen theaters and people who visit urban multiplex cinemas. The Aditya Dhar-directed film maintains its success through several weeks because it experiences only minor decreases at the box office, which remain below 30 percent during its first month.

The story explores Lyari’s dangerous streets while showing its international political conflicts, which attract younger viewers, while Sanjay Dutt’s established presence delivers the nostalgic draw needed to attract older moviegoers. The film maintained almost 2800 theater screens throughout India during its sixth week, which occurs in exceptional cases when movies have already screened for more than forty days. The franchise has reached “event cinema” status, which allows the film to exist as a cultural phenomenon instead of a temporary seasonal hit.

You Might Be Interested In

Global Revenue Thresholds and Franchise Longevity

The international box office has provided crucial support to the film, which has now reached a global revenue total of Rs 1800 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has generated over Rs 42495 crore in international earnings, which exceeds the North American and United Kingdom box office results of several major Bollywood film franchises.

Trade Experts Praise World-Class Design as Dhurandhar 2 Eyes Record-Breaking Global Box Office Run

Trade analysts highlight that the film’s meticulous production design and Shashwat Sachdev’s immersive background score gave it a “world cinema” feel that transcended linguistic barriers. The current collection trajectory of the production indicates that it will easily exceed the lifetime earnings of major blockbusters like Baahubali 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in history when it releases in Japan this July. 

Ranveer Singh Becomes Global Star as Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses ₹3000 Crore Worldwide

The financial success of this project establishes Ranveer Singh as an international superstar while the Dhurandhar duology becomes the first Indian film series to achieve more than Rs 3000 crore in global profits which marks a new period of success for Indian espionage thrillers in international markets.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Film Starrer Storms Past Rs 1780 Crore Worldwide With Unstoppable Sixth Tuesday Surge

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dhardhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 box office collectionranveer singhSanjay Dutt

RELATED News

Aadu 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When Will Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Arrive On ZEE5?

Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

Libra Daily Horoscope (29 April 2026): Romance, Harmony & Emotional Clarity Take Center Stage

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Crime: Landlord Slits Tenant’s Throat And Stabs Multiple Times Over Suspected Affair With Wife, Surrenders To Police Near Shalimar Bagh Area

30 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: 5 Devotees Burnt Alive, Other Seriously Injured As Moving Car Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Alwar District

Virat Kohli on Brink of Historic T20 World Record in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Today Match | Former RCB Captain 106 Runs Away

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Shortly at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

Assembly Election Results 2026: Satta Bazaar 2026 Predictions For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry

Watch: ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner Nagalakshmi’s Last Instagram Video Goes Viral; Influencer Killed By Husband In Nanganallur, Who Later Died By Suicide

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal 1-1: UCL 2026 Semi-Final First Leg Ends Level After Alvarez, Gyokeres Score Penalties

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

QUICK LINKS