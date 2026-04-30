Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Film Nears Rs 1785 Crore As Week 7 Approaches

Aditya Dhar’s high-energy covert operations film Dhurandhar: The Revenge (popularly known as Dhurandhar 2) keeps making its mark in Indian cinema history books. The film still collects box office revenue after its 42nd day in theaters because it competes against new films such as Bhooth Bangla and the Michael Hollywood biopic. The sequel uses its huge pre-release excitement and its exciting story to achieve global success, which features Ranveer Singh in his pivotal role and Sanjay Dutt as his costar. The Indian net collection reached the Rs 1133.94 crore mark after the film collected Rs 1 crore on its sixth Wednesday for its domestic net. The film needs only Rs 2.85 crore to reach the Rs 1785 crore milestone after it has earned Rs 1782.15 crore gross worldwide before its seventh week of theatrical release.

Cinematic Velocity and Demographic Dominance

The film Dhurandhar 2 maintains its strong performance because of its special appeal, which attracts both regular moviegoers who watch single-screen theaters and people who visit urban multiplex cinemas. The Aditya Dhar-directed film maintains its success through several weeks because it experiences only minor decreases at the box office, which remain below 30 percent during its first month.

The story explores Lyari’s dangerous streets while showing its international political conflicts, which attract younger viewers, while Sanjay Dutt’s established presence delivers the nostalgic draw needed to attract older moviegoers. The film maintained almost 2800 theater screens throughout India during its sixth week, which occurs in exceptional cases when movies have already screened for more than forty days. The franchise has reached “event cinema” status, which allows the film to exist as a cultural phenomenon instead of a temporary seasonal hit.

Global Revenue Thresholds and Franchise Longevity

The international box office has provided crucial support to the film, which has now reached a global revenue total of Rs 1800 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has generated over Rs 42495 crore in international earnings, which exceeds the North American and United Kingdom box office results of several major Bollywood film franchises.

Trade Experts Praise World-Class Design as Dhurandhar 2 Eyes Record-Breaking Global Box Office Run

Trade analysts highlight that the film’s meticulous production design and Shashwat Sachdev’s immersive background score gave it a “world cinema” feel that transcended linguistic barriers. The current collection trajectory of the production indicates that it will easily exceed the lifetime earnings of major blockbusters like Baahubali 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in history when it releases in Japan this July.

Ranveer Singh Becomes Global Star as Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses ₹3000 Crore Worldwide

The financial success of this project establishes Ranveer Singh as an international superstar while the Dhurandhar duology becomes the first Indian film series to achieve more than Rs 3000 crore in global profits which marks a new period of success for Indian espionage thrillers in international markets.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Film Starrer Storms Past Rs 1780 Crore Worldwide With Unstoppable Sixth Tuesday Surge