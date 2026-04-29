Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 41: Ranveer Singh Film Starrer Storms Past Rs 1780 Crore Worldwide With Unstoppable Sixth Tuesday Surge

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which director Aditya Dhar made, has received recognition as a landmark film. The Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster has reached a global box office total of Rs 1780 crore after 41 days, which marks its sixth Tuesday of release. The film shows outstanding “long-tail” performance because it has entered its final theatrical period while competing against new films such as Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and the Michael Hollywood biopic. The Day 41 early estimates forecast a domestic net of Rs 0.67 crore, which pushes the total India net collection to Rs 1132.15 crore. The film has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time because of its continuous revenue stream and Rs 425 crore overseas gross, which puts it just a few crores behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s total box office record.

Global Revenue Blueprint: Navigating the 1800 Crore Horizon

The financial path of this espionage film demonstrates how to achieve success in international markets. The film Dhurandhar 2 managed to keep its audience through a planned release schedule because international viewers continued to watch the movie. The film achieved Rs 1780 crore box office revenue without accessing the Chinese market, which performs as a key market for movies between 100 and 200 crore revenue.

The “sixth Tuesday” surge is particularly notable, as it represents a phase where theatrical occupancy usually flattens; however, the film’s presence in nearly 1,444 shows across India indicates that exhibitors are still prioritizing Ranveer Singh’s star power over unproven mid-budget entries. The revenue plan shows that the film will become the second-highest Indian grosser worldwide within ten days.

The Sixth Week Resilience: Analyzing the ‘Dhurandhar’ Viral Footfall

The operational status of turnstiles depends on a unique viewing pattern that generates repeated visitor flow together with “meme-driven” promotion that ensures the movie’s dialogue and action scenes stay visible on social platforms. The Dhurandhar 2 movie has experienced success through viral footfall, which brings younger viewers who want to watch the high-fidelity sound design and Aditya Dhar’s technical expertise multiple times to theaters. The Delhi-NCR and Pune metropolitan areas still demonstrate their ability to endure through their current occupancy levels, which stand at 18 percent.

Dhurandhar 2 Emerges as Family Crowd Magnet in Sixth Week Run

The film has succeeded as a counter-programming force during IPL 2026 because it draws families who want to enjoy the shared experience of watching movies on big screens with other cinema fans. The film reaches its 1780-crore milestone while its weekday box office earnings exceed half a crore which demonstrates its status as a major cultural event that goes beyond seasonal popularity.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2′ Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Film Slips Under Rs 20 Crore In Week 5, Total Nears Rs 1,766 Crore