‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Film Slips Under Rs 20 Crore In Week 5, Total Nears Rs 1,766 Crore

The spy movie Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh has reached its final chapter because it has completed more than five weeks of showing. On day 36 at the box office, the Aditya Dhar-directed movie achieved its lowest daily revenue, which amounted to about Rs 1.40 crore net. The film achieved total fifth-week earnings of Rs 19.37 crore after the dip, which caused him to fall short of his Rs 20 crore daily earnings goal. The film achieved historical significance after it reached a total worldwide revenue of Rs 1,766 crore, which makes it one of the most successful Indian movies to reach international markets.

Cinematic Endurance and the Exhaustion of the Fifth-Week Theatrical Window

Dhurandhar 2 box office performance presents an interesting research opportunity to examine how contemporary blockbusters manage their extended time in theaters. The film experienced its first major success during its opening week when it generated Rs 674.17 crore but afterwards encountered the common decline pattern that happens during high-demand movie releases. The film reached its occupancy peak on Day 36 when 1,530 active screenings showed a steady decline until they reached a fixed lower occupancy point, which demonstrated a shift from widespread viewer excitement to constant viewing by a small specialized group.

Competition Slows ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Run as Weekday Earnings Hold Steady Despite Screen Pressure

The introduction of competing films like the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla forced the Ranveer Singh starrer to accept a domestic net of Rs 1,122.49 crore because it reduced available screens for the film. The film experienced a major drop in viewership, yet it continued to attract more than Rs 1.40 crore during weekdays after one month of box office success because audiences remained interested in its fast-paced storyline.

Statistical Benchmarking Against the Global Pantheon of Indian Blockbusters

The film achieves its first Rs 1,766 crore global milestone because its success extends beyond numerical evaluation through its complete market entry which includes domestic and international territories. The sequel has surpassed Jawan and Pathaan’s all-time collections through its international earnings of Rs 422.50 crore, which makes it the third highest-grossing Indian film in worldwide box office history.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Eyes Rs 1,783 Crore Benchmark, Poised to Challenge ‘Baahubali 2’ Record Globally

The production house maintains internal estimates that reach Rs 1,783 crore, which makes it possible to challenge Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s all-time record. The film demonstrates strong financial stability because it did not release in important markets such as China and the Gulf region. The “event film” culture displays its full force through Dhurandhar 2, which will enter digital platforms in mid-May 2026 since its extensive production budget guarantees its membership in the Rs 1,700 crore elite club.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Week 5 Dip Below Rs 20 Crore Seen as Late-Stage Slowdown After Record-Breaking Rs 1,766 Crore Run

The Week 5 results showed the project finished below sub-Rs 20 crore, which marked the final boundary of its violent destruction phase, yet the mission already achieved its objectives. Ranveer Singh has delivered a career-defining hit that bridges the gap between commercial masala and sophisticated espionage, which ensures Dhurandhar 2 will be remembered for its Day 36 decline because of its massive Rs 1,766 crore increase.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run