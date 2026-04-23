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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge crosses ₹1764 crore worldwide and ₹1121 crore domestic on Day 35. The Ranveer Singh starrer shows strong global performance and sustained audience retention and nears major records while expanding its franchise success.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 23, 2026 10:33:46 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run

The box office success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has established itself as a historic cinematic achievement through its presentation of Ranveer Singh’s performance and Aditya Dhar’s directorial work. The high-octane spy thriller has achieved domestic net collections that exceed ₹1121 crore after reaching its 35th day of theatrical distribution. The film demonstrates exceptional viewer retention ability, which persists into its fifth week while facing competition from newly released movies, including Bhooth Bangla. The sequel experienced a strong opening week, which generated ₹674.17 crore, but still retains its audience through repeat viewings of its exciting undercover story, which shows Lyari’s ongoing operations.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Crosses ₹1764 Crore, Nears Pushpa 2’s Domestic Record

The film has achieved a worldwide gross that exceeds ₹1764 crore, which enables it to surpass the total earnings of its previous film while it moves closer to achieving the highest domestic record that Pushpa 2 currently holds.

Dhurandhar 2 Global Commercial Trajectory and International Market Dominance

Ranveer Singh achieves global stardom through the financial story of this espionage film, which extends beyond Indian territory. The film has established a new record in the United Kingdom by surpassing Pathaan to become the most successful Indian film in the country with earnings exceeding £4.39 million. The film has almost reached $30 million in North American theaters, which stands as an uncommon achievement for Hindi movies. 

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Dhurandhar 2 Crosses ₹1764 Crore Worldwide Collection

The film has achieved remarkable international success despite its 229-minute duration and limited releases in specific Gulf countries. The producers maintained full control over screen allocations while using the positive reception from the 2025 first part to attract diaspora audiences toward the sequel. The global box office earnings of ₹1764.15 crore establish it as the third most successful Indian movie ever made, showing that audiences now prefer high-stakes geopolitical thrillers more than ever before.

Dhurandhar 2 Strategic Longevity and Theatrical Sustainability Factors

The 35-day period in which this film operates shows its “un-crashable” box office performance. The trade analysts show that this box office performance results from two special factors. Movies at theaters typically show their first run for four to six weeks before they start their online streaming. The producers of this spy movie protected its theatrical release window because they sold digital rights to JioHotstar for ₹150 crore. 

Dhurandhar 2 Boosts Theatrical Attendance Across All Days

The new practice has brought people back to movie theaters, which now experience high attendance throughout the entire week. The shared performances by R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal create multiple levels of character development that appeal to people from different age groups. 

Dhurandhar 2 Nears ₹1150 Crore Domestic Milestone

The film moves toward its domestic milestone of ₹1150 crore while it readies its first theatrical release of “making-of” footage, which will occur later this year. The film uses this new franchise development strategy to establish itself as a public talking point, which drives its commercial success throughout its second month of distribution.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2′ Box Office Collection Day 34: Dhurandhar 2 Storms Ahead; Ranveer Singh Dominates As Bhooth Bangla Struggles

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 35: Ranveer Singh Film Smashes Rs 1121 Crore, Continues Its Unstoppable Global Domination Run

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