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Home > Entertainment News > Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz

Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz

The document continues by pointing out that Jennifer and William plan to conduct a Christian wedding ceremony. Although there have been no finalizations regarding the date for the ceremony, there are apparently two possible timelines under consideration. A

Jennifer Winget (PHOTO: IG)
Jennifer Winget (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 13:44 IST

As per some recent reports, it seems that it might be time for Jennifer Winget to start a new life altogether. The much-loved actress, who always manages to keep a low profile about her private matters, seems to have found a partner in businessman William Ishmael of Singapore. As per some reports, the two are rumored to get married very soon, although both Jennifer and William are yet to confirm the news.

Social Media Clues Spark Wedding Speculation

However, there were rumors surrounding Jennifer’s wedding after the actress appeared to post her engagement video, known as the Wedding Dance Reel, on social media sites. After what was thought of as just another playful engagement video, it was not long until people picked up the hint that the actress had started following multiple wedding-themed accounts on Instagram.

William Ishmael’s Proposal and Wedding Plans

As reported by Hindustan Times, a source who knows Jennifer personally revealed that the actress is quite happy being in love with William Ishmael, and both are already discussing plans for the future.

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“Jennifer and William have always had a great relationship with each other. It’s delightful to see them interact and the loving connection between them. William made a proposal to Jennifer during their holiday trip, and she accepted it. Both of them are now preparing for their wedding ceremony. Jennifer has already started looking for the right vendors for her wedding,” the source stated.

A Christian Wedding on the Cards?

The document continues by pointing out that Jennifer and William plan to conduct a Christian wedding ceremony. Although there have been no finalizations regarding the date for the ceremony, there are apparently two possible timelines under consideration. According to reports, the first timeline is from September to October, and the second one is from December to January. The duo is also reportedly looking at some possible venues for their celebration.

“It will be a Christian wedding. Right now, they are looking into a September/October timeline, and another possibility is in December/January. They are in the process of scouting venues. All of her close friends are in the know about their plans, even friends from the industry like Harleen Sethi and Genelia Deshmukh.”

Recent Dating Rumours with Karan Wahi

The wedding news comes right after the actress’ name was associated with her co-star from the TV show Dill Mill Gayye, Karan Wahi. Due to the friendly nature of their relationship, people often used to think that Jennifer was dating him. But Karan had denied the gossip saying that the reports about their relationship were baseless.

The life of the actress has always been in the spotlight. Before Jennifer, the actress was married to actor Karan Singh Grover. They met while working together for the TV show Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. But soon after two years, their marriage ended up in divorce in 2014. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover married actress Bipasha Basu in 2016.

One of Television’s Most Loved Stars

Professionally, Jennifer enjoys huge fame. She was recognized after playing the role of Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye, and continued her success in delivering great performances in Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannaah.

In particular, her performance of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh is considered one of the best in Indian TV. Additionally, she managed to prove herself versatile by appearing in the OTT series Code M. However, at the moment, fans can only wait for Jennifer’s response about her marriage plans. In any case, the news is exciting for her supporters, and they hope that Jennifer is getting ready for her happy ending.

ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide

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Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz
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Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz

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Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz

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Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz
Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz
Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz
Jennifer Winget Set To Marry William Ishmael? Wedding Bells May Soon Ring For The Actress Amid Dating Buzz

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