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Home > India News > Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended, 3,000 Police Deployed

Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended, 3,000 Police Deployed

The Jaipur administration has temporarily suspended internet services and deployed heavy security as the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) carries out a major anti-encroachment drive in Jagatpura. The operation involves the removal of illegal structures, including two temples, a mosque, a satsang hall and a mazar, to widen a key road from 25-30 feet to 80 feet.

Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended. Photo:X
Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended. Photo:X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:50 IST

The Jaipur district administration has temporarily suspended internet services ahead of Jaipur Development Authority’s (JDA) anti encroachment drive which is scheduled for Monday. Officials said the decisions were made out of precaution to maintain law and order ans to avoid rumours or misleading information on social media platforms. The order was issued by Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V. Saravanna Kumar. He said that the internet. He said that internet based platforms may be misused to circulate false updates which could disturb public peace during the demolition drive. 

What is Jaipur Demolation Drive?  

A joint operation by the JDA and district administration is currently underway in the Jagatpura area to widen the road running parallel to the railway line near Nandpuri Underpass from its existing 25-30 feet to the designated 80 feet.

The drive involves the removal of five religious structures, including a mosque, two temples, a satsang hall, and a mazar (shrine), which fall within the road’s right-of-way.

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Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during the demolition drive.

Anand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the JDA Vigilance Wing, noted that 134 encroachments were removed during a previous drive on May 22. Owners of the religious structures and other encroachers had been given time to dismantle the constructions themselves; with the deadline now expired, the administration has initiated direct action.



Officials highlighted that the road in question remains significantly narrower than its recorded width of 80 feet in several stretches, necessitating the current drive to ensure compliance with planning norms.  

Jaipur Development Authority Hold Demolition Drive 

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Monday launched a massive drive against illegal construction and encroachment within the city.

As per Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saroj Dhayal, 10 to 12 illegal structures are being removed in the drive and the internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure.



“In today’s operation, there are about 10 to 12 illegal structures that are being removed because they encroach upon the sector road. The situation is completely peaceful, and there is no opposition so far. Internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure. The public is cooperating in maintaining peace,” said ASP Dhayal. 

Also Read: ‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video 

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Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended, 3,000 Police Deployed
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Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended, 3,000 Police Deployed

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Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended, 3,000 Police Deployed
Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended, 3,000 Police Deployed
Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended, 3,000 Police Deployed
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