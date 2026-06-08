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Home > India News > ‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video

‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video

TMC leader Brahmanand Chakraborty was allegedly found hiding under a pile of sarees inside a government-owned godown in Howrah, triggering a political storm in West Bengal.

'Hiding Under Sarees': TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation (Photo/X)
'Hiding Under Sarees': TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:42 IST

A shocking incident in West Bengal has caused a political stir after TMC leader Brahmanand Chakraborty was discovered allegedly hiding under a pile of sarees inside a godown of the government in Howrah district.

It emerged that the incident took place at Tantuja godown in Amta, when a group of BJP workers was searching for Brahmanand Chakraborty who is facing an extortion case. The incident quickly went viral on social media after the shocking incident and led to yet another political row between TMC and BJP.

According to the local reports, Chakraborty allegedly tried to hide his presence by hiding himself under a heap of sarees inside the godown. Videos and pictures pertaining to the incident were shared soon after in online platforms where leaders from both sides questioned each other about the incident.

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Political Row Intensifies

The sinister incident described has added to the political tension prevailing in West Bengal. Leaders of BJP blamed the Trinamool Congress and said the incident sparked new evidence of growing fear among the leaders facing charges of crimes.

This is the third day since another viral video shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya showed a TMC leader hiding under a bed to avoid a mob. The BJP has been slamming his rivals for corruption and extortion, and the TMC has repeatedly said these accusations are politically motivated attacks.

TMC Yet to Respond in Detail

No official response from Brahmanand Chakraborty on the saree godown incident was reported by the media. Information about the raid conditions and charges against him were not released.

The incident, however, is still a big talking point in West Bengal politics with opposition parties demanding accountability and burning questions. More details are expected to pop up as the story continues to grip media and public attention.

Also Read: Watch: Days After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee, Former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra Pelted With Eggs Following Arrest

Disclaimer: This article is based on media reports and publicly available information. The allegations and claims mentioned have not been independently verified. Statements attributed to political parties and individuals reflect their respective positions. Readers are advised to follow official updates and responses from the concerned authorities and parties as the matter develops.

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‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video

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‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video
‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video
‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video
‘Hiding Under Sarees’: TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Found During Search Operation | Watch Viral Video

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