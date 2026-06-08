Why Are HIV/AIDS Cases Rising In Karnataka? Data Shows Sharp Spike Due To Male-To-Male Sexual Contact

A shocking report has emerged claiming that the southern state of Karnataka is witnessing an uptick in the number of HIV/AIDS cases due to male-to-male sexual contact. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the number of cases rose to 66,606 from 44,581 in 2023-2024 and 62,664 in 2024-2025. Among the age groups, people from 18-12 and 26-35 saw the highest increase, the report adds.

In 2023-24, 3,732 cases were registered among the 18-25 age group. The numbers increased to 6,962 in 2024-2025. The numbers, however, fell to 6,283 in 2025-2026, according to the data cited by the report. Similarly, cases among the 26-35 age group increased from 9,351 in 2023-2024 to 4,555 cases in 2025-2026.

The authorities have been conducting awareness programs to put a halt to the rising cases. The government has launched BreakFree app to guide people about the risks of STDs, including HIV. Authorities have campaigned to urge people to join the initiative. This year, HIV is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the state, with 417 new cases reported in 2025-26.

“We are raising awareness about safe sex practices in same-sex intimacy cases. The number of cases has increased due to outbreaks in hostels. We have had cases involving men having intercourse with female sex workers and then among themselves, which has also contributed to many cases,” Deccan Herald quoted Padma B, Project Director, KSAPS.

According to the report, KSAPS has started 442 Red Ribbon Clubs (RRCs) across the state to raise awareness about the sexually transmitted diseases.

Also Read: Ebola virus scare in Bengaluru