CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Investors who subscribed to the CMR Green Technologies IPO are awaiting the allotment of shares, which the company will finalise by today, June 8. It has been one of the most widely discussed IPOs in the last couple of weeks. Both institutional and retail investors have shown tremendous appetite, and the grey market premium is hinting at a robust listing. Ahead of the listing scheduled on June 10, investors are keenly awaiting the share allotment status.

The Rs 630.88-crore initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies was open for subscription between June 3 and June 5. The IPO was a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) of 3.28 crore shares of CMR Green and was valued in between Rs 182 and Rs 192. The IPO was extremely popular, with the issue being oversubscribed by a value of Rs 56,000 crore. The overall subscription of the issue was 127.04 times, indicating strong investor demand for the company and the recycling theme.

Breakdown of CMR Green Technologies IPO Subscription Category

QIBs 270.46 times

NIIs 172.35 times

Retail Investors 27.03 times Employees: 18.53 times

Overall 127.04x

During the three-day bidding period, the company received over 33.7 lakh applications.

CMR Green Technologies IPO details

IPO Details Information IPO Date June 3–5, 2026 Listing Date June 10, 2026 Face Value Rs 2 per share Price Band Rs 182 – Rs 192 per share Issue Price Rs 192 per share Lot Size 78 Shares Sale Type Offer for Sale (OFS) Only Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing Exchange BSE, NSE Employee Discount Rs 18 per share Total Issue Size 3,28,58,323 shares (aggregating up to Rs 631 crore) Offer for Sale (OFS) 3,28,58,323 shares of Rs 2 each (aggregating up to Rs 631 crore) Shareholding Pre-Issue 21,90,55,489 shares Shareholding Post-Issue 21,90,55,489 shares

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP Today

CMR Green Technologies’ grey market premium has been strong amid volatility in broader equity markets.

Market trackers estimate the IPO is currently fetching a GMP of around Rs 71-75 per share. At the upper price band of Rs 192, this indicates a potential listing gain of nearly 35-39% if the current sentiment holds till the listing day.

But investors must remember that GMP is an informal indicator and can change before listing.

How investors can check their CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on the BSE website

Here is how to check BSE IPO allotment status:

1. Go to BSE IPO allotment page.

2. Drop down Issue type and choose Equity.

3. Under issue select “CMR Green Technologies”.

4. Fill up yourPAN Number, Application No.

5. Verify your account

6. And then Search to get the status.

How investors can check their CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on the NSE website

1. Go to NSE IPO allotment portal.

2. Choose “Equity & SME IPO Bid Details”

3. Click the icon “CMRGREEN”.

4.Enter your application number or PAN number.

5. Click Submit.

6. The screen will display the allotment details.

Event Date IPO Closed June 5, 2026 Allotment Finalisation June 8, 2026 Refund Initiation June 9, 2026 Shares Credit to Demat Accounts June 9, 2026 Listing on NSE & BSE June 10, 2026

What is CMR Green Technologies

Faridabad non-ferrous metal recyclers specialise in producing recycled aluminium alloys, zinc alloy ingots and furnace-ready metal scrap, which are supplied to the automobile and manufacturing industries, and are one of the key players in India’s growing circular economy.

What can investors expect from CMR Green Technologies’ IPO?

CMR Green Technologies seems poised for a promising stock market listing, with subscription rates soaring past 127 times and the GMP indicating that investor interest remains high. Those lucky enough to secure an allocation will now look forward to June 10th to see the stock listed on the NSE and BSE, while the unlucky will want to be ready to snap up some if the stock presents itself at a favourable price post-listing.

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