LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump sukhendu Sekhar Ray gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details

CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment is expected today, June 8. Check allotment status on BSE and NSE, latest GMP, subscription details, listing date and key IPO dates.

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details
CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 13:39 IST

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Investors who subscribed to the CMR Green Technologies IPO are awaiting the allotment of shares, which the company will finalise by today, June 8. It has been one of the most widely discussed IPOs in the last couple of weeks. Both institutional and retail investors have shown tremendous appetite, and the grey market premium is hinting at a robust listing. Ahead of the listing scheduled on June 10, investors are keenly awaiting the share allotment status.

The Rs 630.88-crore initial public offering (IPO) of CMR Green Technologies was open for subscription between June 3 and June 5. The IPO was a complete Offer For Sale (OFS) of 3.28 crore shares of CMR Green and was valued in between Rs 182 and Rs 192. The IPO was extremely popular, with the issue being oversubscribed by a value of Rs 56,000 crore. The overall subscription of the issue was 127.04 times, indicating strong investor demand for the company and the recycling theme.

Breakdown of CMR Green Technologies IPO Subscription Category

QIBs 270.46 times
NIIs 172.35 times
Retail Investors 27.03 times Employees: 18.53 times
Overall 127.04x

You Might Be Interested In

During the three-day bidding period, the company received over 33.7 lakh applications.

CMR Green Technologies IPO details

IPO Details Information
IPO Date June 3–5, 2026
Listing Date June 10, 2026
Face Value Rs 2 per share
Price Band Rs 182 – Rs 192 per share
Issue Price Rs 192 per share
Lot Size 78 Shares
Sale Type Offer for Sale (OFS) Only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing Exchange BSE, NSE
Employee Discount Rs 18 per share
Total Issue Size 3,28,58,323 shares (aggregating up to Rs 631 crore)
Offer for Sale (OFS) 3,28,58,323 shares of Rs 2 each (aggregating up to Rs 631 crore)
Shareholding Pre-Issue 21,90,55,489 shares
Shareholding Post-Issue 21,90,55,489 shares

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP Today

CMR Green Technologies’ grey market premium has been strong amid volatility in broader equity markets.

Market trackers estimate the IPO is currently fetching a GMP of around Rs 71-75 per share. At the upper price band of Rs 192, this indicates a potential listing gain of nearly 35-39% if the current sentiment holds till the listing day.

But investors must remember that GMP is an informal indicator and can change before listing.

How investors can check their CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on the BSE website

Here is how to check BSE IPO allotment status:
1. Go to BSE IPO allotment page.
2. Drop down Issue type and choose Equity.
3. Under issue select “CMR Green Technologies”.
4. Fill up yourPAN Number, Application No.
5. Verify your account
6. And then Search to get the status.

How investors can check their CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on the NSE website

1. Go to NSE IPO allotment portal.
2. Choose “Equity & SME IPO Bid Details”
3. Click the icon “CMRGREEN”.
4.Enter your application number or PAN number.
5. Click Submit.
6. The screen will display the allotment details.

Event Date
IPO Closed June 5, 2026
Allotment Finalisation June 8, 2026
Refund Initiation June 9, 2026
Shares Credit to Demat Accounts June 9, 2026
Listing on NSE & BSE June 10, 2026

What is CMR Green Technologies

Faridabad non-ferrous metal recyclers specialise in producing recycled aluminium alloys, zinc alloy ingots and furnace-ready metal scrap, which are supplied to the automobile and manufacturing industries, and are one of the key players in India’s growing circular economy.

What can investors expect from CMR Green Technologies’ IPO?

CMR Green Technologies seems poised for a promising stock market listing, with subscription rates soaring past 127 times and the GMP indicating that investor interest remains high. Those lucky enough to secure an allocation will now look forward to June 10th to see the stock listed on the NSE and BSE, while the unlucky will want to be ready to snap up some if the stock presents itself at a favourable price post-listing.

Also Read: Crude Oil Prices Surge 4% After Israel And Iran Exchange Strikes For The First Time Since Ceasefire: Is A Bigger Market Shock Ahead?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details
Tags: business newsipo

RELATED News

Spark Capital PWM Wins Three Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2026; Arpita Vinay Named Asia’s Outstanding Wealth Management CEO

SMEBIZZ Strengthens Its Mission of “Education for All” Through Comprehensive Educational Guidance and Career Support

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

Crude Oil Surges 4% After Iran-Israel Strikes: Bigger Market Shock Ahead?

Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Horror: BEST Bus Rams Vehicles, One Dead

Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 Released at vmou.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link, Exam Date and Key Details

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Reaches Bihar Assembly to File MLC Nomination, Takes Major Step Into Politics

UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance

Karnataka Teen Kills Parents, Sister Over Gaming Addiction

Meta Confirms That 20,000 Instagram Accounts Were Hacked

INDIA Bloc Meeting: Check Time, Venue, Who’s Attending, Who’s Not, Agenda

TMC Leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP, Quits Party

Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details
CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details
CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details
CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE And NSE, Latest GMP & Listing Details

QUICK LINKS