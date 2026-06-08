Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 Released at vmou.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link, Exam Date and Key Details

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has released the admit card for Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026. The state-level teacher education entrance test admit card for the entrance examination conducted on 14 June will help the registered candidates for their entrance examination. Check here for details.

The release of the hall ticket is a vital step in the entrance exam process for the aspirants who want admission in all the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and integrated teacher education programmes conducted in the various institutions in Rajasthan. All the candidates are requested to download their admit card of PTET 2026 and confirm all the details before the hall ticket issuing.

The admit card will be required to be carried in the examination centre with a valid photo identity card.

When will Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education 2026 exam be conducted

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 exam will be held on 14 June in the centres throughout the state. The entrance test is for admission to the 2-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme as well as the 4-year integrated Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) with Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) with Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) courses.

All thousand candidates are expected to appear for the examination. It is an examination that played a very major role in admissions in teachers’ education in Rajasthan.

Candidates are advised to report early to their examination centre before the reporting time indicated on the admit card. Follow the instructions issued by the authorities.

How to download Rajasthan PTET admit card 2026

Candidates can check their admit card online through official PTET portal.

Steps to download hall ticket:

Go to the official VMOU website

Click on the link of Rajasthan PTET 2026 admit card

Enter Login ID (Application number) and other necessary details

Submit the Login ID

The admit card will be displayed on the screen to download it

Print a copy for use in the exam day

Candidates must keep several printed copies of admit card for future use.

What type of information is mentioned on PTET hall ticket

The hall ticket contains a number of information that candidates should check after downloading.

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Exam date and time

Examination centre address

Photo of candidate

Signature of candidate

Examination instructions

Candidates must check if there is any mistake in the above information and compare it with given information at the time of registration.

What to do if admit card is wrong

Applicants are advised to scrutinise the hall tickets as soon as they are downloaded. Any discrepancy, like in details, photographs, signatures or examination centres, should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately.

It is advisable to sort out the matter before the date of the exam to avoid any difficulties on the examination day. Candidates should read all the exam day rules and regulations stated on the admit card and have all the necessary documents with them while they go to the exam centre.

Now that the hall tickets have been released, aspirants can look forward to the upcoming examination on June 14. They will have only a few days left for revision and to finalise their preparations ahead of the admission for teacher education programmes in Rajasthan.

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