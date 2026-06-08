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Home > Education News > NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: IAF to Transport Question Papers to 18 Stations Across India

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: IAF to Transport Question Papers to 18 Stations Across India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be deployed to transport question papers for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam.

NEET UG re-exam (AI-Generated)
NEET UG re-exam (AI-Generated)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 15:16 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be sent to carry the question papers for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. This is the first time the armed force will be involved in the transportation of question papers for any such test in India. The news was revealed by NTA DG Abhishek Singh upon the briefing by Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao at a review meeting. The decision was taken after the entire NEET UG exam was cancelled due to a question paper leak. Over 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, and the armed forces will provide security to transport the question papers to ensure a smooth rearrangement for the exam to be held on June 21.

Why Indian Air Force for NEET UG question paper transportation

“The major security measure has been taken for the transportation of the question paper to ensure that it does not get tampered with in any manner,” a senior official said.

Question papers will be airlifted to 18 air force stations across the country as per the revised plan before being distributed to examination centres. Authorities say that the use of military logistics will help to curb the potential for tampering and strengthen the examination process as a whole.

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It speaks to the renewed emphasis on restoring confidence in the test after questions were raised over its conduct.

What prompted NEET UG 2026 to tighten its security

The new security protocol comes in the wake of the cancellation of the earlier exam, amid allegations of a paper leak. The development impacted students from all over the country hoping to secure admission to undergraduate courses in the medical field.

The Education Ministry and NTA have since rolled out a series of measures aimed at curbing bad practice and boosting earnest monitoring throughout the test.

Officials have said that storing, distributing and transporting question papers will go under a much stricter protocol than this year.

What has the Education Ministry said

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier said the Indian Air Force would help in transporting question papers for the re-examination.

The decision was made after taking into account security and administrative concerns, according to the minister. The weather during June is also mentioned as a concern during the departure plan due to the large-scale and nationwide nature of the exam.

The ministry has repeatedly assured candidates that the exam will be conducted fairly and transparently for all.

What information do the candidates need to know about the NEET UG re-exam

The re-examination of NEET UG 2026 has been scheduled to be conducted on June 21 nationwide. More than 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, which is among the largest entrance exams in India. This exam is for admission into the undergraduate programmes in medical and allied health science courses. In view of the unusual circumstances surrounding the re-exam, the authorities have asked the candidates to take only the NTA’s and the Education Ministry’s official notifications into account. The deployment of the Indian Air Force and the additional security measures should ensure that the exam goes smoothly. They’re hoping that these measures will help ensure a non-controversial reading of the highly-anticipated exam, which is set to be conducted towards the end of the month.

Also Read: Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 Released at vmou.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Hall Ticket, Direct Link, Exam Date and Key Details

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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: IAF to Transport Question Papers to 18 Stations Across India
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NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: IAF to Transport Question Papers to 18 Stations Across India
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