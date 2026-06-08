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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur

IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur

India thrashed Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the IND vs AFG one-off Test at Mullanpur, registering their biggest Test victory. Manav Suthar starred with a debut six-fer, while Shubman Gill and KL Rahul struck centuries in a dominant performance.

India registered their largest victory in test cricket against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
India registered their largest victory in test cricket against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 15:43 IST

IND vs AFG One-Off Test: India, as expected, defeated Afghanistan in this one-off test in Mullanpur. The hosts, while being on their way to a special win, broke the record for their largest victory in the format. The Shubman Gill-led side registered a win by an innings and 300 runs. Earlier, the record for the largest win by India in test cricket was an innings and 272 runs against the West Indies in 2018. After Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored centuries, India was powered to a mammoth total of 564 runs with half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar. However, it was Manav Suthar who shone on his debut. The left-arm spinner picked up seven wickets, which included six wickets in the first innings. 

IND vs AFG: India’s largest victories in test cricket

Margin of Victory Opponent Year
Innings & 300 Runs Afghanistan 2026
Innings & 272 Runs West Indies 2018
Innings & 262 Runs Afghanistan 2018
Innings & 239 Runs Bangladesh 2007
Innings & 239 Runs Sri Lanka 2017
Innings & 222 Runs Sri Lanka 2022

IND vs AFG: Manav Suthar shines on debut

On Monday, Manav Suthar, making his debut, created history by taking six wickets to help India force the follow-on on Day 3 of the one-off Test after dismissing Afghanistan for 152 in the first innings. The 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder became just the tenth Indian bowler and seventh spinner to take five wickets in his Test debut with stats of 6 for 33 from 22 overs. With his statistics rating as the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut behind Narendra Hirwani’s iconic 8 for 61 against the West Indies in 1988, Suthar’s match-defining performance also won him a spot in the record books. In the meantime, Suthar, who looks up to Ravichandran Ashwin, surpassed the former off-spinner on the list of Indian bowlers with the best test debut numbers.

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IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul star with bat

Early in the match, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul registered centuries. The Indian skipper, playing in his hometown, scored his 11th hundred in the format. He made 123 runs and looked absolutely spotless for the better part of his knock. The only blemishes in his knock came once he reached the triple-digit mark. Meanwhile, Rahul scored a ton in the third session of the first day. The right-handed batter had a struggle in the early part of his innings. Even after his innings, the opening batter talked about the struggle of transitioning to test cricket from T20Is.

IND vs AFG: Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, and Washington Sundar made handy contributions

Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant made identical scores. The two left-handed batters registered fifties and were dismissed 19 runs short of centuries. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar had an all-round effort with both bat and ball. He scored an unbeaten fifty to power India to a score of 564 runs. With the ball in his hand, Sundar picked up five wickets across the two innings. 

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer’s First Remarks as India T20I Captain Sparks Gautam Gambhir Debate: ‘Won’t Be Under Anyone’s Shadow’

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IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur
Tags: IND vs AFGIndia vs Afghanistan Testkl rahulManav SutharmullanpurNew Chandigarhrishabh pantSai Sudharsanshubman gillWashington Sundar

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IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur

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IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur
IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur
IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur
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