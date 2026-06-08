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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Nida Khan Admits Teaching Namaz To Hindu Co-worker

TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Nida Khan Admits Teaching Namaz To Hindu Co-worker

The Nashik TCS case has taken a fresh turn after accused Nida Khan allegedly admitted to teaching namaz to the complainant. Police say forensic evidence uncovered audio clips and religious apps, while investigators continue examining allegations of religious coercion, workplace harassment and possible external links.

TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Nida Khan Admits Teaching Namaz To Hindu Co-worker (Image Credits: X)
TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Nida Khan Admits Teaching Namaz To Hindu Co-worker (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 16:47 IST

Fresh details have emerged in the high-profile Nashik TCS religious conversion case, with the police chargesheet stating that key accused Nida Khan admitted to teaching namaz to the complainant after inviting her to her residence. Investigators have also uncovered digital evidence and witness statements that they believe shed light on the alleged efforts to influence the victim’s religious beliefs. According to the chargesheet, Nida Khan told investigators that she had called the complainant to her home and taught her how to offer namaz. The statement forms part of the evidence collected by police during the ongoing probe into allegations of religious coercion and workplace harassment.

Chargesheet Points To Alleged Conversion Efforts

Investigators claim that discussions related to religion allegedly took place among some of the accused and the complainant over an extended period. The chargesheet cites statements and digital records that, according to police, indicate attempts to persuade the woman to adopt Islamic practices.

Audio Clips & Religious Apps Found During Probe

A forensic examination of the complainant’s mobile phone case reportedly unearths 37 audio clips and four religion-related applications. Police probing if such content was part of the alleged attempts mentioned in the chargesheet.

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Allegations Of Pressure During Ramadan

The investigation has also looked into allegations that the complainant was guided to comply with religious practices, fasting during Ramadan being one example, in the broader case that Nashik Police are investigating.

Police are looking into wider links, said the investigation to the complainant. This includes contacts to religious leaders and an alleged Ajmer connection, was said the investigation to the complainant. Officials have not yet disclosed the full findings and say inquiries are continuing.

Case Continues To Draw Attention

The Nashik TCS case first came to light following allegations of workplace harassment and religious coercion. Multiple accused have faced investigation, and courts have heard bail-related proceedings as police continue to gather evidence and record statements.

ALSO READ: Kerala Heavy Rainfall Alert Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Intense Showers Across Several Districts on June 8, 2026 | Check Weather Update

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TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Nida Khan Admits Teaching Namaz To Hindu Co-worker
Tags: Maharashtra crime newsnamaz training allegationNashik police chargesheetnashik tcs casenida khanreligious conversion caseTCS Nashik controversyworkplace harassment case

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TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Nida Khan Admits Teaching Namaz To Hindu Co-worker

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TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Nida Khan Admits Teaching Namaz To Hindu Co-worker
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