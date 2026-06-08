TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil As Kakoli Dastidar Says 20 MPs Have Written To Lok Sabha Speaker Seeking Support For NDA

A fresh political storm has erupted within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with rebel leaders claiming that around 20 party MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their desire to align with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The development marks the latest escalation in the turmoil that has gripped the party following internal dissent and leadership disputes. Speaking to the media, senior TMC leader and MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that nearly 20 MPs had decided to formally communicate their intention to support the NDA. According to her, the group believes its future political direction should be aligned with the ruling alliance at the Centre.

Rebel MP Sharmila Sarkar also claimed that the dissident lawmakers are forming a separate parliamentary bloc. She stated that the group intends to extend support to the NDA, with Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar serving as chief whip and another senior MP taking a leadership role within the faction.

Internal Rift Widens Within TMC

The latest rebellion comes amid growing unrest inside the TMC. Political observers link the discontent to a series of organisational decisions and leadership changes that have upset several senior leaders. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had earlier expressed dissatisfaction after being removed from the post of chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

The crisis follows a broader revolt in West Bengal, where a group of rebel legislators had already challenged the party’s leadership structure, intensifying concerns over a possible split within the organisation.

Letter to Speaker Could Have Major Political Implications

These are reported to be formalised as a communication to Speaker Om Birla and that shepherds a significant development that has been closely watched. In a view that hasn’t come even close to swaying voters, up to the people-in-gaps strengths might have been formalised. If any of the numbers proffered by the rebel camp are correct, it takes the parliamentary strength of TMC to an uncertain amount and may also influence the place of the rebel MP’s party in the opposing INDIA bloc.

A TMC Challenge To Its Chief Grows

In a time where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is trying to pre-empt internal infighting from a possible split, TMC leaders have been busy trying to avoid another wave of TMC defectors. The TMC leaders are trying to keep the party together as rumors of a split are rife in West Bengal and New Delhi.

What Happens Next?

While the rebel camp has publicly claimed the support of around 20 MPs, the TMC leadership has yet to formally acknowledge any split in its parliamentary ranks. The coming days are expected to be crucial as Parliament, party leadership and constitutional authorities assess the implications of the rebels’ move.

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