Australian Cricketers Denied Entry To Dhaka Golf Course Ahead Of BAN vs AUS 1st ODI— Here’s Why

The Australian cricket team touring here has encountered an unexpected hitch on their scheduled rest day in Dhaka. A typical Saturday on the golf course became a frustrating day for several Australian players when they were refused entry to a local golf course. Early whispers on social media indicated the touring party was under restrictions due to an abrupt security threat, but subsequent updates confirmed that the mishap was mostly due to a logistical communication breakdown.

The golf course is located within the restricted military cantonment area in Dhaka, which necessitates tight vehicle clearances and security protocols. According to a report by the Bangladeshi publication Daily Sun, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had initial coordination in place but a sudden change in the size of the Australian contingent triggered the logistical roadblock.

A BCB official, who wished not to be named, said the minor misunderstanding completely disrupted the team’s plans for the weekend.

“Initially, only a small group was expected to play, so we secured permission for a single microbus,” the BCB official was quoted as saying by the publication.

The plan faltered when a larger chunk of the Australian squad opted to tag along for the golf session, rendering the pre-approved vehicle insufficient for the expanded travelling party.

“However, when more players decided to join, a large team bus was required instead. We did not have the necessary clearance to bring a vehicle of that size through the cantonment area, meaning they could not proceed,” the official added.

While the incident temporarily left the visitors disgruntled on their day off, the host board reiterated its commitment to accommodating the world champions. However, they emphasized that handling rigid military zone protocols requires rigid timelines.

“We are fully prepared to accommodate all of their logistical requests, but we require timely and clear communication from their management to ensure clearances,” the source said.

The off-field distraction comes at a time when both sides are focused on a much-anticipated white-ball bilateral series. Australia are currently in Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series, which consists of three ODIs and three T20Is, from June 9 to June 21. This will be Australia’s first ODI tour of Bangladesh in 15 years.

Well and truly over their golf mishap, the Australian team began their on-field preparations at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The three-match ODI series begins on Tuesday at the same venue, with the visitors looking to convert their frustrations into a dominant on-field performance.