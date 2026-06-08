Apple To Launch Three Devices This Year Except iPhone 18: Check Upcoming Phones, Launch Timeline And Details

US based tech giant Apple is all set to host its developer conference WWDC 2026 today, i.e., 8th June 2026. The company is likely to introduce the next iteration of its software platforms consisting of iOS 27. Following the WWDC 2026, the official countdown to the next-generation iPhones will begin. But the media reports and rumours suggest that this year the company will not be launching the iPhone 18, standard model. According to reports and leaks, the company may reserve the standard iPhone 18 for a later launch, focusing instead on three premium models, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable phone aka iPhone Ultra.

The regular iPhone 18 along with iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air model could be launched in early 2027, ending Apple’s traditional all-at-once autumn launch streak.

Apple Is Changing Its iPhone Launch Pattern

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Apple is changing up its iPhone release strategy for 2026, releasing only its premium models this year, with the base model iPhone 18 waiting until early 2027.

Three iPhones Coming in September

Apple’s fall 2026 iPhone launch will include the 6.3-inch iPhone 18 Pro, the 6.9-inch iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new foldable iPhone that will be around 5.5 inches when closed and approximately 7.8 inches when open.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are getting Apple’s first 2-nanometer chip, which should bring performance and efficiency improvements. The Dynamic Island could also get smaller and battery life might improve, along with a camera upgrade.

The Foldable iPhone Is Finally Here

The biggest announcement of the lot is Apple’s first ever foldable phone. The device is expected to be named the “iPhone Ultra” and is rumoured to feature a book-style design with a 7.6-inch folding display and a 5.3-inch cover screen. Bloomberg has reported that the device will support multitasking with an iPad-like interface, allowing two apps to run side by side when fully opened.

The iPhone Fold could be priced upwards of $2,000. That puts it clearly in the “premium splurge” category, not for everyone but sure to turn heads.

There is one catch. Mass production was set to begin in June 2026 but has been pushed back to August. If the iPhone Fold does launch in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, it is likely to be in short supply.

What Is Getting Delayed To 2027

After the fall launch, Apple will introduce the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and possibly a second-generation iPhone Air in spring 2027. The iPhone Air that launched in September 2025 did not sell as well as expected, and Apple is now exploring adding a second camera to the next version to make it more appealing and to justify its $999 starting price.

If you were waiting for the regular, affordable iPhone 18, you will have to hold on a bit longer than usual. The good news is that the three phones coming in September are shaping up to be genuinely interesting, especially the foldable. Apple rarely takes big swings, and this could be one of them. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026: AI-Focused Features With New Siri, Smarter iOS 27, And Privacy-Focused On-Device Intelligence — Check Date And Details