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Home > Tech and Auto News > Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability

Microsoft has launched the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition and matching controller, featuring a translucent OG Green design inspired by the original 2001 Xbox to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary. The limited-edition collection will be available from November 2026.

Xbox Series X25
Xbox Series X25

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:14 IST

US based tech giant Microsoft has introduced the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition gaming console during the Xbox Showcase 2026 as part of silver jubilee celebration of the Xbox brand. The special edition console is inspired by the original Xbox and features a translucent OG Green design along with several references to the company’s gaming history. 



The announcement regarding the launch of special edition Xbox was made through Xbox Wire, where the brand detailed both the new console and the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. The collection is aimed at commemorating the journey of Xbox since its launch and recognizing the community that has supported the platform for 25 years. 

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Features

According to tech Microsoft, the newly introduced Xbox Series 25 Limited Edition is the first Xbox Series X model to feature a translucent design. While the console retains the hardware capabilities of the standard Xbox Series X whereas the company has introduced a new appearance inspired by the original Xbox console released in 2001. 

The special limited-edition model comes with 1TB of onboard storage and consists of a translucent green exterior. The company has also added multiple anniversary themed details across the console. One of the key highlights of the newly launched Xbox is its green-lit Xbox logo that references the startup sequence of the original Xbox. The front of the device also features a dedicated Xbox 25th Anniversary logo. 

The company said the design consists of multiple visual tributes to Xbox history and long-time fans, with additional hidden details integrated into the hardware. 

Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition

Apart from the console, the company has also announced the Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition. The controller continues the translucent OG Green theme and incorporates design elements inspired by earlier Xbox hardware. 

The controller features an original ABXY colour scheme and consists of bumper accents that pay tribute to the black and white buttons found on the original Duke controller. The company has also used a transparent rear shell and battery cover, letting user to see the classic Xbox logo inside the controller. 

Xbox Limited Edition Availability

The company has confirmed that the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console and controller will be sold together as a limited-edition collection in select markets starting from November 2026. The Xbox wireless controller X25 Special Edition will also be available separately. 

The company has not yet announced pricing details and said information about pre-orders and participating retailers will be shared closer to launch. 

Also Read: Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

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Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability
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Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability

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Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability
Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability
Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability
Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller: Translucent OG Green Design, 1TB Storage, And 25th Anniversary Logo — Check Features And Availability

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