LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) is expected to announce the remaining results from its April-May 2026 examination session soon.

BAMU Result 2026
BAMU Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 12:05 IST

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has yet to come out with the results of more than 100 courses of its April-May 2026 exam session. The pending results of more than 100 courses are keeping lakhs of students on the edge of their seats to get their marks. These pending results are a matter of concern for prospective students who have also started to plan their future academic endeavours, with the admission process of the 2026-27 academic session already opened. Both prospective postgraduate and undergraduate students, especially those who are seeking higher education opportunities, are awaiting the release, which will be coming out in phases as planned by the university. Based on available data, it shows that the pending results of more than 100 courses are yet to be announced. This delay is not only impacting a large number of aspirants but also those at a crossroads of their careers.

How many BAMU results are pending

BACB conducted around 134 courses for its April-May 2026 exam in the department of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional programmes. However, only 32 out of them have been announced before early June.

Hence, results are yet to be awaited for 102 courses. More than 2.81 lakh students’ marks and qualification statuses are under such delay, according to the data available to us.

You Might Be Interested In

The pending results include several important programmes that account for a significant proportion of the student enrolment of the university. As the admissions and recruitment of students depend on their academic records, students are anxious for the university to finish the evaluation and declaration of results process.

Why are BA, BSc & BCom students anxious

The pending results include several important programmes such as BA, BSc & BCom that account for a significant proportion of the student enrolment at the university. Importantly, students of this stream are anxious because admission processes of various institutions for graduate programmes have commenced.

The absence of official mark sheets or result declaration may hamper final-year students’ admission processes within the deadline prescribed. In addition, the pending result declarations may cause anxiety among final-year students who have plans to pursue higher education as well as those aspiring for competitive exam and employment opportunities.

Even though the university finished the examination period in a shorter span of time, there is still anxiety among students about the pending result declaration.

When is the BAMU result 2026 expected to be announced

BAMU has not publicly disclosed the date of the pending result declaration. However, as per the university sources and daily academic activities, the pending results are expected to be released in phases in June 2026.

The start of new admissions for the academic year 2026 has put immense pressure on the university to release the result process at the earliest. Therefore, candidates anticipate news of the release of the results in the coming weeks.

Test-takers must keep a check on their records from the official university website for announcements about examination updates, mark sheets and the result.

How can the students view the BAMU result 2026

The students can access the result via the online result portal once result is out.

To download the result, candidates need to follow the below steps:

  • Go to the official BAMU website
  • Click on ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’.
  • Click on the BAMU Result 2026 link
  • Choose the course and the semester
  • Enter your required seat or roll number
  • Give the details by clicking ‘Submit’
  • Download your scorecard for future use

Students must verify all the details mentioned in the result carefully and keep a hard copy for admission and academic purposes.

There are more than 100 courses for which the result has not been declared. Candidates are hoping for a speedy release. The university is yet to declare the remaining results, but it is expected to be declared in the coming weeks. Until a definitive schedule is announced, June is the most likely month for the release of the remaining results. 

Also Read: ICAR AIEEA PG Registration 2026 Extended: Check Revised Application and Fee Payment Dates

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores
Tags: BAMUBAMU PG resultBAMU result 2026BAMU result date 2026BAMU UG result

RELATED News

PTET Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at vmou.ac.in: Check Download Steps and Exam Date

ABVMU UP CNET Result 2026 Soon at abvmuup.edu.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Details

NEET UG Re-Exam City Slip 2026 OUT: Check Details

JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out: Check Status

Indian Air Force to Transport Question Papers For First Time For June 21 NEET Exam

LATEST NEWS

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

SMEBIZZ Strengthens Its Mission of “Education for All” Through Comprehensive Educational Guidance and Career Support

TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

IND vs AFG Test: Manav Suthar Creates History With Six-Wicket Haul on Debut, Helps India Enforce Follow-On Against Afghanistan

Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Hides Under Sarees, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: POJK Protesters Strip Pakistan Army Personnel, Put Pants On Auction

SIPRI Report: China Expands Nuclear Arsenal Fastest, India and Pakistan Strengthen Nuclear Capabilities

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol’s Crime-Thriller Crosses Rs 2 Crore Mark In First Weekend

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores
BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores
BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores
BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

QUICK LINKS