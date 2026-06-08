BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has yet to come out with the results of more than 100 courses of its April-May 2026 exam session. The pending results of more than 100 courses are keeping lakhs of students on the edge of their seats to get their marks. These pending results are a matter of concern for prospective students who have also started to plan their future academic endeavours, with the admission process of the 2026-27 academic session already opened. Both prospective postgraduate and undergraduate students, especially those who are seeking higher education opportunities, are awaiting the release, which will be coming out in phases as planned by the university. Based on available data, it shows that the pending results of more than 100 courses are yet to be announced. This delay is not only impacting a large number of aspirants but also those at a crossroads of their careers.

How many BAMU results are pending

BACB conducted around 134 courses for its April-May 2026 exam in the department of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional programmes. However, only 32 out of them have been announced before early June.

Hence, results are yet to be awaited for 102 courses. More than 2.81 lakh students’ marks and qualification statuses are under such delay, according to the data available to us.

The pending results include several important programmes that account for a significant proportion of the student enrolment of the university. As the admissions and recruitment of students depend on their academic records, students are anxious for the university to finish the evaluation and declaration of results process.

Why are BA, BSc & BCom students anxious

The pending results include several important programmes such as BA, BSc & BCom that account for a significant proportion of the student enrolment at the university. Importantly, students of this stream are anxious because admission processes of various institutions for graduate programmes have commenced.

The absence of official mark sheets or result declaration may hamper final-year students’ admission processes within the deadline prescribed. In addition, the pending result declarations may cause anxiety among final-year students who have plans to pursue higher education as well as those aspiring for competitive exam and employment opportunities.

Even though the university finished the examination period in a shorter span of time, there is still anxiety among students about the pending result declaration.

When is the BAMU result 2026 expected to be announced

BAMU has not publicly disclosed the date of the pending result declaration. However, as per the university sources and daily academic activities, the pending results are expected to be released in phases in June 2026.

The start of new admissions for the academic year 2026 has put immense pressure on the university to release the result process at the earliest. Therefore, candidates anticipate news of the release of the results in the coming weeks.

Test-takers must keep a check on their records from the official university website for announcements about examination updates, mark sheets and the result.

How can the students view the BAMU result 2026

The students can access the result via the online result portal once result is out.

To download the result, candidates need to follow the below steps:

Go to the official BAMU website

Click on ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’.

Click on the BAMU Result 2026 link

Choose the course and the semester

Enter your required seat or roll number

Give the details by clicking ‘Submit’

Download your scorecard for future use

Students must verify all the details mentioned in the result carefully and keep a hard copy for admission and academic purposes.

There are more than 100 courses for which the result has not been declared. Candidates are hoping for a speedy release. The university is yet to declare the remaining results, but it is expected to be declared in the coming weeks. Until a definitive schedule is announced, June is the most likely month for the release of the remaining results.

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