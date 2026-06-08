ICAR AIEEA PG Registration 2026 Extended: Check Revised Application and Fee Payment Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) 2026 and the All India Competitive Examination (AICE) Junior Research Fellowship/Senior Research Fellowship (JRF/SRF) (PhD) 2026 in response to the request from aspirants and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to have more time for filing applications.

Applicants who have not completed the registration process can now apply through an official portal until June 10, 2026. The extension facilitates students who were not able to meet the original application deadline to participate in the entrance examinations.

The online portal for applications for both examinations will stay open. Aspiring students are urged to complete the application process before the revised deadline to avoid any problems with the website.

How will the new ICAR dates be fixed

NTA has updated the timeline of application submission and fee payment as per the new notification. Candidates can submit online applications until 9 pm on June 10, and thereafter, the fee payment portal will remain open until 11:59 pm.

Previously, the deadline of application was June 7. By extension, candidates will have a further three days to complete the registration formalities.

Before final submission, candidates must ensure that all the information as required is correctly entered. As the application form is an important part of admission, the errors could lead to many issues during the admission process in the future.

When will ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF 2026 be conducted

Entrance examination dates will be on July 4, 2026. The national-level entrance examination is conducted for postgraduate and doctoral programmes in agricultural sciences and allied subjects.

The AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) examination will be conducted for 72 subjects in 89 cities of the country, and AIEEA PG examination will be conducted for 20 subjects in 122 cities of the country. Thousands of candidates from across the country are expected to participate in the exams.

It is an important criteria determining the admission to ICAR institutions and agricultural universities.

What is ICAR AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF application fee

Candidate must pay according to their category and examination type. The application fee is different for AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF examinations.

The application fee for AIEEA PG 2026 is Rs 1,300 for the General category. Candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, EWS and UPS categories have to pay Rs 1,255, while the fees for SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates are Rs 675.

The application fee for AICE JRF/SRF 2026 is Rs 2,000 for the General category. Candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, EWS and UPS categories have to pay Rs 1,955, while the fees for SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates are Rs 1,075.

What is the ICAR 2026 exam pattern

Both exams will be conducted for 2 hours. The question paper will contain 120 questions worth four marks each.

Four marks will get awarded for every correct answer, but one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Since the negative marking factor is there, accuracy also becomes an important parameter that is depended upon to calculate the final scores.

NTA also asked PwBD candidates to make sure that their Unique Disability ID (UDID) details need to be properly uploaded and verified in the application form. Candidates without UDID card will have to submit a valid disability certificate issued by the competent authority.

Now that the registration period has been extended, eligible candidates should not delay submitting their application until June 10 to guarantee their place in the next ICAR entrance examination.

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