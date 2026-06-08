ABVMU UP CNET Result 2026 Soon at abvmuup.edu.in: Check Expected Date, Scorecard Details

The Uttar Pradesh Common Nursing Entrance Test (UP CNET) 2026 candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of their results. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh, conducted the entrance test on June 6 for admission to UT and DNB nursing courses from participating nursing institutes in the state. The result of JEE Main 2026 has not been declared yet; however, the UP CNET 2026 result card will also be declared in the second week of June as per the university’s previous guidelines. Candidates can check their results on the official website of ABVMU. The entrance test is required for admission to undergraduate nursing courses in Uttar Pradesh for the year 2026–27.

When will UP CNET result 2026 be announced

The UP CNET 2026 result will be announced in the second week of June, as per the examination schedule and previous admission dates. But neither is the exact date announced by the university; candidates will be given the official notification soon. Students are advised to closely monitor the ABVMU website for news regarding result announcements, counselling schedules, admission procedures, etc. A change in the timeline or delay will be posted through official notices.

How to check UP CNET result 2026

As soon as the link to the result is live, candidates will have to login with their credentials and view their scorecard. The procedure will be nearly the same as after the participation of candidates in the previous years.

To get the result, one should:

Go to the official ABVMU website

Click on the UP CNET 2026 result link

Login with the required credentials

Submit the information

Check and download the scorecard

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard as it will be required for all the admission post-admission procedures.

What information will appear in the UP CNET scorecard

The scorecard will contain various important information about the performance of the candidate in the entrance examination. Candidates should carefully check and validate all the information after downloading the result. The scorecard will include the following information:

Candidate name

Roll number

Registration number

Marks scored

Qualifying status

Rank (if any)

In case of any error in the information and more, the candidate may get in touch with the university authorities via official channels.

What’s next after the UP CNET 2026 result

After the announcement of the results, the counselling process will follow for eligible candidates. ABVMU is likely to publish the counselling schedule just a day or two after the results announcement.

The counselling process includes, generally, registration, choice filling, seat allotment, document verification, and the admission process. The counselling process for seat allotment in nursing institutions of Uttar Pradesh is open for candidates who qualify as per the eligibility criteria.

The merit, rank, category, available seats, and chosen preferences will be considered during the counselling process for admission.

Since the examination is over, the attention is now on to what’s yet to come. Now, the candidates should regularly check the official ABVMU website for the latest updates on results, counselling dates, and admission-related notifications and also keep their login credentials safe.

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