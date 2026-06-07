LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays conversion chernobyl MBBS entrance exam business news crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure

Avatar: Fire and Ash will premiere on OTT on June 24, 2026. The James Cameron-directed sci-fi adventure will stream on JioHotstar in India and Disney+ internationally. Starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, the film follows Jake Sully's family as they confront the powerful Ash People.

'Avatar: Fire And Ash' OTT Release Date OUT: Here's When & Where To Watch James Cameron's Epic Fantasy Adventure (Via Instagram)
'Avatar: Fire And Ash' OTT Release Date OUT: Here's When & Where To Watch James Cameron's Epic Fantasy Adventure (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 18:54 IST

After a successful theatrical run across the world, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest chapter in James Cameron’s blockbuster sci-fi franchise, is finally set for its digital premiere. Fans who missed the film on the big screen or want to revisit Pandora can soon stream the adventure from home. The film continues the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family as they face fresh challenges on Pandora while confronting a new and dangerous Na’vi faction known as the Ash People.

When Will Avatar: Fire And Ash Release On OTT?

Fortunately, the makers have officially announced that Avatar: Fire and Ash would be streaming on June 24, 2026, which is about six months after its summer theatrical release in December 2025.

The streaming release means millions of viewers who have been waiting for the release of the franchise latest film can finally watch Avatar: Fire and Ash from the comfort of their home in the future.

You Might Be Interested In

Where To Watch Avatar: Fire And Ash Online

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be available for streaming on JioHotstar in India and Disney+ for overseas viewers, depending on their location. The digital release gives subscribers access to one of the biggest cinematic releases of recent years without requiring a separate rental or purchase.

What Is The Film About?

Set in the breathtaking world of Pandora, the movie follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they continue to protect their family and homeland following the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. This time, they encounter the Ash People, a powerful and aggressive Na’vi clan that brings new conflict to the planet.

The story expands Pandora’s mythology while introducing new characters, cultures and challenges that test the Sully family’s resilience.

Star Cast And Creative Team

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, the film stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco.

Massive Box Office Success

The film emerged as one of the biggest global releases of 2025, earning nearly $1.5 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. Its strong box-office performance further cemented the Avatar franchise’s position among the most successful film series in cinema history. With its OTT release now confirmed, audiences will soon have another opportunity to experience the visually spectacular world of Pandora.

ALSO READ: ‘I Told Him No B**b and Waist Shots’: Janhvi Kapoor’s Alleged Chats Leaked on Peddi Role Spark Controversy

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure
Tags: Avatar Fire and Ash OTT releaseAvatar Fire and Ash release dateAvatar Fire and Ash streamingJames Cameron movieJioHotstar AvatarPandora movieSam Worthingtonzoe saldana

RELATED News

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan’s Film Nears Rs 15 Crore In India

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohanlal Starrer Jumps 62.5%, Overseas Cross Rs 111 Crore

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol’s Film Sees Big Jump Despite Limited Screens

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan Nears Rs 200 Crore

Salim Kumar Cause of Death: National Award-Winning Malayalam Actor Dies at 56

LATEST NEWS

Shamli Love Jihad Case: FIR Against Chandni Qureshi, Clerics For Converting Ayush Malik

What Is Godzilla El Nino?

JD Vance Reveals How Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Words Convinced Usha Vance to Have a Fourth Child

Russia Attacks Chornobyl Nuclear Site In Ukraine

IND vs AFG One-Off Test, Day 2: Debutant Manav Suthar Braces India’s Grip After Shubman Gill Ton

Sarthak Sidhant Takes Fresh Swipe At CBSE

NEET UG Re-Exam City Slip 2026 OUT: Check Details

PoK Boils Over After Pakistan Bans JAAC, Launches Major Crackdown

Who Is Baikuntha Nath Behera? Odisha Engineer Found With Crores in Assets During Vigilance Raids

IND vs AFG One-Off Test: Who is Manav Suthar? Team India’s New Debutant Earns R Ashwin’s Backing After Dream Start in Mullanpur

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure
‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure
‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure
‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ OTT Release Date OUT: Here’s When & Where To Watch James Cameron’s Epic Fantasy Adventure

QUICK LINKS