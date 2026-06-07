‘Busy Exposing You’: Sarthak Sidhant’s Mocking Reply To CBSE’s Re-Evaluation Deadline Post Goes Viral

A sharp social media jab from Ranchi-based Class 12 student and blogger Sarthak Sidhant has once again put CBSE in the spotlight. Responding to a CBSE post reminding students that June 7 was the final day to apply for verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets, Sidhant wrote on X, “Can u please extend the deadline please because i was busy this week exposing you.” The remark quickly drew attention as it came days after his allegations triggered major developments within CBSE and the Education Ministry. The post referred to a turbulent week that began on June 2, when Sidhant submitted a seven-page report to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. Within hours, the government transferred CBSE chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta, appointed Prashant Lokhande as the new chairperson, and ordered a one-member inquiry into procurement issues that Sidhant had questioned.

From blog post to national attention in a matter of days

As per reports, the developments gained further momentum when the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Sidhant and his family on the same day. Sharing a message publicly, Gandhi wrote, “Sarthak, stay firm on your principles.”

Sidhant has said his investigation began after a friend informed him about possible technical issues in CBSE‘s new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The digital evaluation platform was introduced this year, but complaints soon emerged from students who claimed answer sheets had been incorrectly scanned or uploaded for checking through the OSM portal. These concerns pushed Sidhant to examine the tender documents linked to the system.

Can u please extend the deadline please because i was busy this week exposing you — Sarthak Sidhant (@sidhant_sarthak) June 7, 2026

Allegations over OSM tenders and answer-sheet controversy

In a blog titled “How CBSE rewrote rules to favour Coempt EduTeck”, Sidhant alleged that he had found at least 15 discrepancies across different tenders connected to the OSM project. The CBSE and Coempt EduTeck denied any wrongdoing. Records show that the OSM contract was awarded to the company on December 5, just 74 days before board examinations began on February 17.

Sidhant said the research was carried out with the help of 19-year-old ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary, who had identified a vulnerability in the OSM portal. Another teenager, Vedant Shrivastava, also highlighted problems after receiving the wrong answer sheet. The issue was corrected by CBSE after his post on X went viral.

Board responds as probe and re-evaluation process continue

Rejecting the allegations, CBSE said the tender process followed General Financial Rules and that the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder. The board has maintained that no rules were violated, although an official probe is now underway, as per reports.

Meanwhile, CBSE opened its post-result re-evaluation portal on June 2 after delaying it from the original May 29 schedule. The board said it had rescanned 68,018 answer books, manually rechecked 13,583 answer sheets and shifted answer-sheet data to its own servers. CBSE also stated that the portal had faced a cyberattack by “malicious actors”.

Despite his criticism, Sidhant has clarified that he supports digital evaluation. “I think OSM is a good change,” he said, while stressing that such systems should undergo wider pilot testing before being implemented on a large scale across CBSE examinations.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Re-Evaluation Applications Cross 70,000 Mark Before Deadline