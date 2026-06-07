Viral Video: Dead Snake Found In Food Packet Given To Pregnant Woman At Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Centre | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A disturbing incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna district has raised serious concerns over the quality of nutritional food distributed through Anganwadi centres. A pregnant woman allegedly received a packet of supplementary nutrition containing a dead baby snake, triggering outrage among local residents. The incident came to light in Karghat Kamthi village, where Vachhala Bai Dhurve, a beneficiary of the Anganwadi programme, was given a packet of laddus meant to provide nutritional support during pregnancy.

Family Discovers Dead Snake Before Food Was Consumed

According to reports, the woman had not eaten the food when the packet was brought home. It was only after family members opened the packet that they noticed a dead snakelet inside.

The discovery left the family shocked and immediately raised concerns about the safety of food being supplied to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and children. Fortunately, no one had consumed the contaminated food.

Officials Rush to Village After Complaint

Following the complaint, the family informed Anganwadi staff and local authorities about the incident.

Senior officials from the Women and Child Development Department, including Project Officer Usha Pandre, visited the village along with personnel from Nandanwadi Police Station and the local administration. The packet was seized and an official inspection report was prepared at the spot.

Authorities have also preserved samples of the nutritional food for further examination.

Five-Member Inquiry Committee Formed

Acting Collector Agrim Kumar has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter and constituted a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials said the food sample has been taken into custody by the Food Officer and sent to the State Food Testing Centre in Bhopal for laboratory analysis. The administration has stated that further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry committee and the laboratory report.

Villagers Demand Accountability

The incident has sparked anger among residents, particularly among women who rely on Anganwadi nutrition schemes during pregnancy and early childhood care.

Many villagers have demanded strict action against those responsible for any negligence in food preparation, packaging or distribution. They have also called for regular quality inspections of nutritional supplements supplied through government welfare programmes.

Administration Appeals Against Rumours

While the investigation is underway, district authorities have urged residents not to spread or believe unverified information. Officials have assured the public that a thorough probe is being conducted and that appropriate action will be taken once the facts are established.

The case has once again brought attention to food safety standards in welfare schemes and the importance of strict quality control measures in nutrition programmes meant for mothers and children.

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