Mohammed Shami Takes Hat-Trick a Day After India T20I Squads Omission; Bengal T20 League Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Bengal T20 League: Mohammad Shami starred with the ball in hand in the Bengal T20 League as the experienced pacer picked up a hat-trick. The right-arm fast bowler was playing his first game in the competition and became the first player in the history of the tournament to take a hat-trick. Playing for Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shami’s four-wicket haul came in a win against Shrachi Rarh Tigers. What made his hat-trick go viral on social media was not just the exceptional bowling display but the fact that it came only a day after the BCCI announced the latest T20I squad, where Shami’s name was missing.

Among his hat-trick victims was Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 teammate Shahbaz Ahmed. The next two batters to be dismissed by Shami were Rohit Kumar and Dipanjan Mukherjee.

Bengal T20 League: Mohammad Shami stars with a hat-trick







The iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday witnessed another Mohammed Shami special as the veteran pacer bagged an impressive hat-trick for Servotech Siliguri Strikers against Shrachi Rarh Tigers in the Bengal T20 League Season 3 match. Shami dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed in the fourth ball of the 16th over, followed by claiming Rohit Kumar and Dipanjan Mukherjee in the fifth and sixth balls respectively to complete his hat-trick. Shami finished with 4 for 27 in 4 overs while Karan Lal (3-36) also impressed as Siliguri bagged a 24-run victory over Rarh Tigers.

Put into bat, Servotec Siliguri Strikers posted a challenging 208/4 in 20 overs, thanks to Vishal Bhati’s brilliant 46-ball 86. His knock included 6 sixes and 5 fours. At the end, Pramod Chandila’s quickfire 36 not out off 16 powered the team past 200. Chasing the target, Shrachi Rarh Tigers managed 184/9 in 20 overs. Shuvam Dey Sr (48 off 25) and Rahul Prasad (44 off 26) were the pick of the batters.

IPL 2026: How did Mohammad Shami perform for Lucknow Super Giants?

Mohammad Shami had a mixed IPL 2026 season for the Lucknow Super Giants. The right-arm pacer started the tournament on a bright note; however, his form tapered off as the season progressed. The 35-year-old picked up 12 wickets in 13 games as the Rishabh Pant-led side finished at the bottom of the points table.

India T20I Squad: Mohammad Shami missing from Shreyas Iyer-led squad

India T20I Squad vs Ireland and England: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

India Squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

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