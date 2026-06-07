LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays gaza donald trump crime news Anshul Kuncha demographics Drishyam 3 bcci business news Frozen Iranian assets Asian Games 2026 Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian Air Force bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the India Women's Football Team after the Blue Tigresses defeated Bangladesh 3-1 in the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 final. Goals from Pyari Xaxa, Sanfida Nongrum and Lynda Kom Serto powered India to a record sixth SAFF Women's Championship crown, ending a seven-year wait for the regional title and reaffirming their status as one of South Asia's most successful women's football teams.

India wins SAFF Women's Championship 2026. Image Credit: AIFF
India wins SAFF Women's Championship 2026. Image Credit: AIFF

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 15:54 IST

India wins SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s football team on winning the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship, promising to inspire more young people to play the sport in the future. In a thrilling final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday, India defeated the reigning champions Bangladesh 3-1 to win the SAFF Women’s Championship after seven years. PM Modi congratulated the Indian Women’s Football Team on winning the SAFF Women’s Championship on social media. The Indian Prime Minister emphasized that the team’s success will inspire young females to pursue the sport.

PM Modi Congratulates the Indian Women’s Football Team




Posting on X, PM Modi “Congratulations to the Indian Women’s Football Team on winning the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026. They have played excellently through the tournament. This will encourage more youngsters to play football in the coming times. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours.”

Pyari Xaxa, Sanfida Nongrum, and Lynda Kom Serto score for India Women’s Team

For India, Pyari Xaxa 42nd minute, Sanfida Nongrum 46th minute, Lynda Kom Serto 82nd minute were among the scorers while Ritu Porna Chakma (45+1) also scored the sole goal for Bangladesh. Pyari Xaxa gave India the lead in the 42nd minute before Ritu Porna Chakma equalised in first-half stoppage time. Sanfida Nongrum restored the Blue Tigresses’ advantage just 40 seconds into the second half, while substitute Lynda Kom Serto sealed the victory in the 82nd minute as India lifted a record-extending sixth trophy. 

SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Huge win for India 

As the final whistle sounded, the significance of the achievement was evident across the Indian camp. Sanfida Nongrum, who played a decisive role throughout the tournament, scoring in both the semi-final and the final, dropped to her knees before embracing teammate Dangmei Grace, who announced her retirement after the match. Around them, players and staff celebrated as India returned to the summit of South Asian women’s football for the first time since 2019. Grace, a legend of the Indian women’s game, represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013, and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title. 

SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: India dominate all the way

The triumph capped a remarkable campaign for the hosts, who won all four of their matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding just one, while ending Bangladesh’s hopes of securing a historic third consecutive title. The final had all the ingredients expected from a meeting between the region’s two strongest sides. Bangladesh arrived as defending champions, while India were chasing a title that had eluded them for the last two editions.

Also Read: French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva’s ‘I Want to Thank Myself’ Victory Speech Goes Viral After Maiden Grand Slam Triumph

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh
Tags: india vs bangladeshindia women football teamLynda Kom SertoPM Narendra ModiPyari XaxaSanfida Nongrum

RELATED News

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Seen Enjoying With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma After Team India’s T20I Squads Announcement; Dropped or Rested? Truth Revealed

RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s ‘Select Nai Karna to Mat Karo’ Clip Goes Viral After India T20I Squads Snub; Harbhajan Singh Questions Selectors | WATCH

How Old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? England Media Reignites Age Debate After India’s 15-Year-Old Prodigy Earns Historic T20I Call-Up For UK Tours

French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva’s ‘I Want to Thank Myself’ Victory Speech Goes Viral After Maiden Grand Slam Triumph

IND vs AFG One-Off Test Day 1: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Slam Centuries as Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan Hit Fifties; India Take Control in Mullanpur

LATEST NEWS

‘The Diamond Was Gorgeous’: Jill Biden Recalls PM Modi Gift

‘I Told Him No B**b and Waist Shots’: Janhvi Kapoor’s Alleged Chats Leaked on Peddi

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

Adani Plants 1.6 Million Trees

What Is Quiet Cracking?

JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out: Check Status

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 07.06.2026, Samrudhi SM-58 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No MR 852787

Why Is Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Cracking Down On TASMAC?

Anthropic’s Project Glasswing: Inside the AI-Powered Cybersecurity Initiative Transforming Global Defense

Khan Sir's Coaching Faces Closure Threat

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women’s Football Team After Record SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Triumph Over Bangladesh

QUICK LINKS