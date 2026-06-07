French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva’s ‘I Want to Thank Myself’ Victory Speech Goes Viral After Maiden Grand Slam Triumph

French Open 2026, Women’s Singles: On a windy Court Philippe Chatrier, Mirra Andreeva defeated unexpected finalist Maja Chwalinska 6-3 6-2 on Saturday, making history as the youngest French Open champion in more than thirty years. The Pole appeared transfixed by the gravity of the situation. The 19-year-old Russian, the youngest Roland Garros women’s singles champion since 18-year-old Monica Seles won her third consecutive title in 1992, overcame a nervous beginning to win her first Grand Slam victory. As the match went on, she gained confidence as Chwalinska found it difficult to adjust to the huge platform.

In a nine-match winning run that started in qualifying, the world number 114, who will move up to 21st in the global rankings on Monday, enthralled Roland Garros with her tactical acumen and reckless diversity. However, despite the encouragement of hundreds of Polish fans, the magic deserted her in the final.

French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva showers praise on Maja Chwalinska

On a court that suddenly seemed vast and unforgiving, Chwalinska looked a shadow of the player who had outmanoeuvred opponent after opponent to reach the championship match. “You’re a very tricky opponent. Wouldn’t want to play you one more time. No, it’s ok. I hope we play many more finals in the future,” Andreeva said during the trophy ceremony. “It was a big dream of mine to win this tournament. I can’t believe that I’m holding this trophy.

‘I want to thank myself’: Mirra Andreeva after winning French Open 2026

“Last but not least, I also want to thank myself.” ❤️ Mirra Andreeva kept her tradition going at the #RolandGarros podium 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6cHZFBXZYI — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) June 6, 2026







Mirra Andreeva, as she has done after any major title win, thanked herself after winning her first grand slam title at the French Open 2026. The 19-year-old said, “I also want to thank myself for believing in myself. For giving 100% even when it’s been tough, trying every day to be better as a person and a player, believing I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me. Only I know how tough it was for me and how nervous I was these past two weeks, so thanks to me for working so hard and giving my best.”

French Open 2026 Final: Chwalinska struggles in the final

As eighth seed Andreeva’s groundstrokes found their range and her confidence swelled, Chwalinska’s touch deserted her. The Pole’s trademark drop shots and changes of pace yielded diminishing returns, and the Russian teenager seized control to complete a breakthrough triumph that confirmed her arrival among the game’s elite. The opening set was a nervous affair, with both players struggling to settle under the pressure of a Grand Slam final.

Chwalinska was only the second female player since tennis turned professional in 1968 to make it to the final of a major after Britain’s Emma Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open. The Pole survived a marathon opening service game in which she saved three break points with a combination of deft drop shots and fearless forehand winners but neither player managed to establish control.

French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva finds her groove

Breaks were exchanged repeatedly as errors flowed from both rackets, Andreeva contributing two double faults in one service game while Chwalinska’s forehand repeatedly misfired. At 3-3, however, the balance shifted decisively. Andreeva began finding greater depth and weight on her heavy groundstrokes, forcing Chwalinska onto the defensive and drawing errors from her opponent’s racket.

The Russian broke for 4-3 when Chwalinska netted a sliced backhand, consolidated for 5-3 and pounced on a nervy final service game to wrap up the set. Andreeva then broke to go 2-0 up after yet another unforced forehand error from Chwalinska, who wasted three break points and dropped serve again to fall 4-0 behind. Chwalinska pulled a break back and rallied to 5-2 down, only for Andreeva, the first teenager to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Poland’s Iga Swiatek in 2020, to seal victory and the title on her opponent’s serve with a crosscourt backhand winner.

French Open 2026: How much money did Mirra Andreeva win?

Mirra Andreeva will pocket $3.22 million for winning the title while Chwalinska will take home $1.61 million, about twice the amount she had collected since the beginning of her career.

Chwalinska talked about her tournament and praised Mirra on her achievement. “Congratulations to Mirra, such an incredible player, so young and so talented, it’s so annoying. Congratulations to your team as well, for an amazing job, and all the best for the future,” said Chwalinska. “I wish we could see a better match today, but Mirra is too good, so I guess it’s her fault. I tried my best. I’m sorry. I will never forget these three weeks, Paris will forever be in my heart. Merci.”

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