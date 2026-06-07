LPG Price Hike 2026: Households To Pay ₹29 More For 14.2kg Domestic Gas Cylinder

The government has increased the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by ₹29 per 14.2 kg cylinder, effective June 7, 2026. This means that Indian households will now have to pay more for cooking gas. This is the second hike in domestic LPG prices in the past three months and is likely to impact millions of households across the country.

Domestic LPG Price Hiked By ₹29

The price of a standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹29, industry sources said on Friday. After the price revision, consumers in Delhi will now pay ₹942 per cylinder as against the earlier price of ₹913. The new rates came into effect immediately on June 7.

While the increase is uniform, the final retail price may vary from city to city because of differences in local taxes, transportation costs, and state-level levies.

Why Have The Prices Of LPG Gone Up?



This is another hike in LPG prices as global energy markets continue to remain under pressure and the cost of sourcing LPG rises. India relies heavily on imported LPG to meet its domestic demand, and hence the domestic prices are affected by the fluctuations in the international fuel market. Earlier this year, domestic LPG prices had gone up as global supply concerns led to increased costs.

Industry reports show that oil marketing companies have been making under-recoveries on LPG sales, while the government has restricted the full pass-through of international price hikes to consumers. The latest revision is an effort to partly offset such losses.



Impact on Household Budgets

The ₹29 increase may seem nominal, but it will increase the monthly expenses of families using LPG as the primary cooking fuel. The effect is likely to be more noticeable on the middle and lower-income households, especially amidst the larger inflationary pressures on food and essential items. In the coming months, households that use more than one cylinder a year are likely to see a massive increase in their overall fuel bill.

This latest revision is a follow-up of a previous hike in domestic LPG prices in March 2026, when prices were increased due to disruptions in global supply and rising import costs. After this revision, prices of commercial LPG cylinders have also witnessed multiple upward revisions in major cities. Future LPG price moves will depend largely on international crude oil prices, global LPG supply conditions and government decisions on policies such as fuel subsidies and energy security.

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