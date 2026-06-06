Pawan Singh Enters Bihar Politics: BJP Fields Bhojpuri Star For Legislative Council Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a major political step by nominating Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh as one of its candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The declaration has created a buzz in political corridors and among the actor’s large fan following. As per the list of BJP candidates, Pawan Singh has been nominated along with senior BJP leader Dr Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit for the biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council.

Who Is Pawan Singh?

Pawan Singh is a very familiar face in Bhojpuri cinema. He is a star of blockbuster songs and films, immensely popular in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and among Bhojpuri-speaking communities around the world. He has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years through his music and films and is one of the most influential figures in regional entertainment.

Pawan Singh’s political career has been filled with twists and turns. He was first declared as the BJP’s candidate from Asansol for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but later withdrew his candidature. He subsequently contested the Karakat parliamentary seat as an independent candidate, leading to friction with the BJP. Later he joined the party again and re-established contact with the BJP leadership. His nomination to the Legislative Council is now his biggest political opportunity so far and shows the BJP’s readiness to use his popularity in the political scene of Bihar.

Why Did The BJP Pick Pawan Singh?

Political analysts believe the BJP’s decision serves multiple strategic objectives:

Political analysts say the BJP’s move serves several strategic purposes. Pawan Singh enjoys a massive fan following among the youth and Bhojpuri-speaking communities. His celebrity status can help the party to boost its grassroots connection.

The BJP has become more and more dependent on popular regional faces to expand its reach. Giving Pawan Singh a legislative role might help the party’s cultural and political rapport with voters.

Bihar is still a major political battleground, but the BJP appears to be focusing on recognisable public faces to drum up support beyond its traditional political networks.

What is the Bihar Legislative Council?



The Bihar Legislative Council, or Bihar Vidhan Parishad, is the upper house of the state legislature. Members of the Bihar Legislative Council are elected by different electoral colleges, such as members of the Legislative Assembly, local authorities, graduates and teachers, and some members are nominated. The 2026 biennial elections are being held to elect several members whose terms are expiring.

Is Pawan Singh Likely To Win?

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP and JD(U), has a giant majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly at present, and therefore, political observers feel that many NDA candidates, including Pawan Singh, are strong contenders in the upcoming Legislative Council elections. The formal election process is yet to start, but the alliance’s numbers put its candidates in a strong position.

Elections for the Bihar Legislative Council are expected to be held in June 2026, and nomination and election processes will be in accordance with the Election Commission’s schedule. If elected, Pawan Singh will formally become part of Bihar’s legislative structure as a member of the legislative council (MLC).

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