After Resignation ‘Misunderstanding’, Congress Says Ramalinga Reddy Will Continue As Minister

A day after Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted his resignation, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the issue has been resolved and that Reddy has withdrawn his resignation. The development is likely to end speculation over Reddy’s future in the newly formed DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka cabinet. Addressing a press conference, Surjewala described Reddy as a key leader for the Congress and said discussions with him helped clear up the situation. “Ramalinga Reddy ji is very important to the Congress party. His experience is invaluable to the party. We spoke to him; there had been some misunderstanding. He has withdrawn his resignation. He will continue to serve as a loyal soldier of the party and as a minister,” Surjewala told reporters.

Congress says misunderstanding resolved after talks with senior leader

Surjewala also took a swipe at the BJP, alleging that the opposition party had hoped to take advantage of the situation and create instability within the Congress government in Karnataka.

“In fact, the BJP is in shock because they thought they could disrupt the smooth transfer of power,” he said. The Congress leader’s remarks came amid intense political discussions surrounding Reddy’s surprise resignation just days after joining the new state cabinet.

Shivakumar says issue is settled and urges people not to spread rumours

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also sought to put the matter to rest, saying the disagreement had been resolved and there was no longer any issue within the party. He stressed that Reddy remained a close associate and that all concerns had been addressed.

“Ramalinga Reddy is my friend. All problems have been sorted out. Don’t make up stories. All those stories have become stale. The resignation issue is settled,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Reddy had taken oath as a cabinet minister on June 3 and was assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. However, reports suggested that he had been hoping to receive the Bengaluru development portfolio instead.

Veteran leader reiterates commitment to Congress despite resignation row

While announcing his resignation from the ministerial post on Friday, Reddy had clarified that his decision did not amount to quitting the Congress party. The eight-time MLA emphasized that his loyalty to the party remained unchanged despite stepping down from the cabinet.

“I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party,” Reddy said while showing his resignation letter to the media.

With Surjewala and Shivakumar both confirming that the matter has been resolved, the Congress leadership appears keen to project unity and move past the brief political turbulence.

(with inputs from ANI)

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