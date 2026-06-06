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Home > Business News > IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs

IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs

IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-06 18:30 IST

New Delhi [India], June 06: IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering & Science (IES), Indore, has added another feather to its cap by securing accreditation for its B.Tech. programs from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) under the prestigious Tier-I category, valid up to 2028.

NBA accreditation is awarded after a rigorous evaluation of Outcome-Based Education (OBE), academic excellence, institutional processes, faculty competence, infrastructure, and student outcomes. Recognition under the Washington Accord ensures international equivalence of engineering qualifications, thereby enhancing global opportunities for higher education and professional careers.

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The B.Tech. programs accredited under the Tier-I category are Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Fire Technology & Safety Engineering. The institute’s other engineering programs have already been accredited by NBA, reflecting its consistent pursuit of quality education, academic excellence, and continuous improvement.

The accreditation process involved a comprehensive review of curriculum design, teaching-learning methodologies, laboratory facilities, faculty expertise, industry collaborations, research activities, and student achievements. The evaluation team acknowledged the institute’s state-of-the-art laboratories, experienced faculty members, and strong industry engagement as key strengths.

For students, NBA accreditation serves as a mark of quality assurance, signifying that the program meets nationally and internationally accepted standards. It enhances the value and credibility of their degrees, improves prospects for higher studies in India and abroad, and strengthens employment opportunities. Graduates from accredited programs are often preferred by recruiters due to their industry-oriented training and outcome-focused education.

Expressing her delight on this achievement, Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary, Principal, IPS Academy Institute of Engineering & Science, said, “This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering quality education and nurturing competent, innovative, and socially responsible engineers. It inspires us to continue striving for excellence in student learning and professional development.”

Shri Achal K. Choudhary, President, IPS Academy, congratulated the faculty members, staff, students, alumni, and all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts and collective contribution in achieving this prestigious recognition.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs
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IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs

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IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs
IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs
IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs
IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Achieves NBA Accreditation under Tier-I Category for B.Tech. Programs

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