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Home > Regionals News > Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover’s Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest

Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover’s Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Punjab's Nawanshahr for allegedly killing his partner's 16-year-old daughter, stuffing her body into a suitcase and attempting to burn it in Khuralgarh forest. Police recovered the charred remains after the accused allegedly confessed and revealed the disposal site.

Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover's Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest (Via X)
Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover's Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 17:18 IST

Punjab: A chilling murder case from Punjab’s Nawanshahr has shocked residents after police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his partner’s 16-year-old daughter, concealing her body in a suitcase and attempting to destroy evidence by burning it in a forest area. The victim’s charred skeletal remains were recovered from the Khuralgarh forest area in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district after the accused allegedly led police to the location during questioning. Investigators said the body had been burnt so severely that only skeletal remains were left.

Mother’s Complaint Led To Breakthrough

The case was discovered after the mother of the girl decided to approach the police saying her daughter had been lured away by the perpetrator. While investigating the case police arrested the man, who he allegedly confessed to the offence and told where the body was dumped.

Body Allegedly Transported In Suitcase

According to police, the accused allegedly murdered the teenager, placed her body inside a suitcase and took it to the forest, where he attempted to burn it on May 29 in an effort to erase evidence. Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the killing and the circumstances leading up to the crime.

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Investigation Continues

Police have registered a case and are carrying out further inquiries. Officials said additional evidence is being collected as they work to establish the complete sequence of events behind the gruesome murder.

ALSO READ: From Bengal Boss To Isolated Leader: Why Only 8 MLAs Showed Up At Mamata Banerjee’s Meet

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Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover’s Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest
Tags: Khuralgarh forestNawanshahr murder casePunjab crime newsPunjab horrorShaheed Bhagat Singh Nagarsuitcase murder Punjabteen girl murder

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Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover’s Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest
Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover’s Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest
Punjab Horror: Nawanshahr Man Kills Lover’s Teen Daughter, Stuffs Body In Suitcase And Attempts To Burn It In Forest
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