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Home > Regionals News > No Jobs, But Lathis: Punjab Police Crack Down On Protesting Job Aspirants In Patiala, Videos Go Viral

No Jobs, But Lathis: Punjab Police Crack Down On Protesting Job Aspirants In Patiala, Videos Go Viral

Punjab Police resorted to a lathi charge on protesting apprentice linemen outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala, triggering a political storm. Members of the ITI-qualified 2600 Apprentice Linemen Union were demanding implementation of recruitment-related assurances made by authorities. Opposition leaders accused the Bhagwant Mann government of using excessive force and failing to honor promises made to job aspirants.

Punjab Police lathi charge apprentice linemen in Patiala; opposition slams Bhagwant Mann govt over jobs protest. Photo: X.
Punjab Police lathi charge apprentice linemen in Patiala; opposition slams Bhagwant Mann govt over jobs protest. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 18:46 IST

Commotion was witnessed in Patiala on Friday after the Punjab police resorted to lathi charge against the protesting apprentice linemen. The demonstration was held by the members of the ITI-qualified 2600 Apprentice Linemen Union outside the  Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Patiala, Punjab. The protestors staged a sit-in outside the power corporation’s headquarters, demanding the implementation of assurances given by the authorities. However, the situation escalated when the police tried to disperse the protestors. Opposition parties have criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government and the administration for using excessive force against the demonstrators. Videos of the police lathi charging the protestors have gone viral on social media. 

The protestors, according to reports citing the union leaders, have already qualified for the technical examinations and are awaiting the appointment. Earlier, the Punjab government had made a qualifying Punjabi language examination a necessary eligibility requirement for the examination. The administration reportedly had promised to schedule the examination within a week. However, according to the union, the examination process has been delayed several times, citing municipal elections during which the Model Code of Conduct is enforced. After several meetings between the union and the administration, officials reportedly told the candidates that they can not be accommodated within the corporation. 

Opposition parties in Punjab have condemned the use of force against the demonstrators, asking the government to meet the demands of the aspirants.  

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Taking to social media, Shiromani Akali Dal leader  Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Chief Minister  Bhagwant Mann of not keeping his word.  

“Strongly condemn the brutal lathi charge on peaceful protesting ITI-trained apprentices of the 2600 Apprenticeship Linemen Union in Patiala today. CM @BhagwantMann must answer why his govt is refusing their genuine demands — regularization of services, scrapping the unnecessary written test for Assistant Lineman posts, and priority in recruitment as per promises made. You are not keeping your words, Bhagwant Mann, doing just fake propaganda & selling lies while youth are being served lathis for demanding rightful jobs,” he wrote on X.

Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the police action an inhuman act against the peacefully protesting aspirants. 

“The inhuman lathi charge on Punjabi youth who were peacefully protesting in Patiala, only to remind chief minister  @BhagwantMann  about the promises made to them proves this govt is not only anti-Punjabi but is also bent on destroying the future of our youth by preferring outsiders over them.  The Shiromani Akali Dal condemns the barbaric lathi charge on ITI-trained apprentices of the 2600 Apprenticeship Lineman Union  & demands the CM tell why he has gone back on accepting their genuine demands, including regularisation of services, scrapping the written test for Assistant Lineman posts and priority in recruitment as per the commitment given to them.   The SAD assures the aggrieved youth that it give justice to them once it forms the govt in 2027,” she wrote on X.     

National President of Youth Akali Dal Sarabjeet Singh Jhinjer called the police action a violent response to a peaceful protest.  

“The @AAPPunjab government’s violent response to peacefully protesting youth in Patiala is shameful. Under  @BhagwantMann’s watch, ITI-trained apprentices from the 2600 Apprenticeship Lineman Union were brutalised while demanding job regularisation and fulfilment of promises. These young people—who sustain Punjab’s future—asked only for accountability, scrapping an unfair written test for Assistant Lineman posts, and priority recruitment as committed to them. The lathi charge was barbaric and unacceptable.  @BhagwantMann must explain why he has reneged on assurances and ensure immediate redress: withdraw repression, meet the apprentices, and deliver the regularisation and recruitment reforms they were promised.”

Also Read: Punjab Govt Approves Bills To End Contract Hiring

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No Jobs, But Lathis: Punjab Police Crack Down On Protesting Job Aspirants In Patiala, Videos Go Viral
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No Jobs, But Lathis: Punjab Police Crack Down On Protesting Job Aspirants In Patiala, Videos Go Viral
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