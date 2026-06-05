HTL International Drives Sustainable Living Through Thoughtful Design, Circular Innovation and Responsible Manufacturing

New Delhi [India], June 05: As sustainability continues to shape consumer choices and industry priorities, companies across sectors are re-evaluating how products are designed, sourced, and manufactured. At HTL International, environmental responsibility is increasingly embedded into every stage of the value chain, from material innovation and sourcing practices to manufacturing processes and product longevity.

Across its portfolio of brands — Fabbrica, Domicil, and Corium — HTL continues to champion initiatives that support more conscious living through thoughtful design, circular material innovation, and responsible production practices.

Plastic waste remains one of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. Every minute, more than a million plastic bottles are produced globally, while nearly 90% never enter recycling streams. Recognising the need for alternative material pathways, HTL has introduced fabric innovations that transform post-consumer PET bottles into upholstery materials. Through a proprietary process, used PET bottles are washed, crushed, converted into fibres, and spun into durable polyester yarns suitable for furniture applications. Each metre of fabric incorporates up to 37 recycled plastic bottles, giving new life to plastic waste while supporting more responsible material use.

This innovation is showcased through HTL’s ECO Collection, featuring sustainable upholstery options such as Belmont and Broderik. Designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining performance and comfort, these fabrics are both Oeko-Tex and REACH certified, ensuring they are free from harmful substances. Available across HTL’s brands and compatible with a wide range of furniture designs, the collection allows consumers to make more environmentally conscious choices without compromising on aesthetics or functionality.

HTL’s commitment to sustainable living extends seamlessly into the Domicil Sleep collection, where mattress design combines comfort, wellbeing, and responsible material selection. From Woolmark-certified Australian wool, prized for its natural breathability and temperature-regulating properties, to eco-conscious Swedish fabrics featured in select models, every element is carefully chosen to enhance both sleep quality and environmental responsibility. Toxin-free materials, suitable even for infants and individuals with heightened sensitivities, combined with antibacterial and anti-mite protection, help create healthier and more hygienic sleep environments. Together, these features reflect HTL’s ongoing commitment to delivering sleep solutions that support both personal wellbeing and a more sustainable future.

Beyond material and product innovation, HTL’s environmental initiatives extend across the value chain, beginning with material sourcing and continuing through production and packaging. Our hides are sourced responsibly from Australia and South America not involving any deforestation of the Amazon Biome. With a leather tracking system to ensure the origin of the hides are traceable. HTL’s tanneries are certified under ISO 14001 environmental management standards and operate water treatment systems to ensure wastewater is treated before discharge. We have sustainable leather sourcing and tanning in partnership with “Leather Working Group”, “Member of BLC Leather Technology Centre” and ‘TUV Nord Cert GmbH from ISO14001’. Additionally, all packaging uses carton-based materials designed to be fully recyclable.

“At HTL, sustainability is not limited to a single initiative or product category; it shapes how we think about design, sourcing, manufacturing, and innovation. As awareness around responsible living continues to grow in India and globally, we believe consumers increasingly want products that reflect both personal style and environmental responsibility. Our focus remains on creating solutions that reduce impact today while contributing towards a more sustainable future for the next generation,” said Manoj Nair, Country Head (Brands) – India, Middle East & Africa, HTL Group of Companies.

As discussions around indoor environmental quality gain momentum, HTL is also focused on promoting safer furniture materials and manufacturing practices. Industry reports have highlighted concerns around off-gassing and emissions associated with adhesives, sealants, and fabric materials used in furniture production. To address these concerns, HTL uses non-toxic adhesives and sealants and works with suppliers adhering to recognised standards such as the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This approach supports the use of safer materials throughout the production process while maintaining product quality and performance.

By integrating material innovation, responsible sourcing, and safer manufacturing processes, HTL continues to strengthen its approach towards building furniture solutions designed for both people and the environment.

About HTL Group:

Founded in Singapore, HTL is a much admired and trusted global leader in the upholstered furniture industry for 5 decades. Our founders Mr. Phua Yong Pin and Mr. Phua Yong Tat started HTL in 1976 as one of the first sofa makers in the island-state of Singapore. After achieving success in the local market, they turned their attention to acquire technical expertise for design, product development and production of leather sofas from Laauser GmbH, Germany. Our vision of “A Sofa for Every Home” inspires us to build enduring relationships with all our stakeholders.

2.85 Mn seats per year from 4 sofa plants

seats per year from 4 sofa plants 1,400 + partnering with local businesses

partnering with local businesses 120 Mn sq. ft of leather per year from 2 leather tanneries

sq. ft of leather per year from 2 leather tanneries 5,000 + retail points

Today, we operate in over 60+ countries. Our global presence enables us to provide local partners in all key markets with exceptionally timely and effective support.

Visit: https://www.htlinternational.com/

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